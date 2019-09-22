PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz didn't get much help from his supporting cast Sunday.
Wide receivers, running backs, tight ends and even the offensive line had their share of troubles in a 27-24 loss to Detroit at Lincoln Financial Field.
"It's part of the game," Wentz said. "Guys are going to drop passes. We're going to put the ball on the ground. I'm going to throw (interceptions). Things happen. No one wants to make mistakes, but there's nothing you can really do about it. You just have to keep building those guys up."
The Eagles were counting on players making up for the absences of wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, who missed the game because of a strained calf and strained abdomen, respectively.
But they came up short.
The Eagles had at least seven dropped passes. Wide receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins each dropped one during the Eagles' final drive. Running back Miles Sanders fumbled twice in the same series and was briefly benched. Tight end Dallas Goedert let a TD pass slide through his hands.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor caught two touchdown passes, but also lost a fumble and dropped a pass.
"The only (plays) I can control are my own," Agholor said. "I wish I didn't add to those mistakes, because you can’t turn over the football. I wish I wasn’t one of the problems. I can't make any excuses. When I have opportunities to make plays, I have to make them."
Three of the errors occurred on the final series.
Despite their slew of mistakes, the Eagles still had a chance to pull out a win after safety Malcolm Jenkins blocked a field goal, giving the Eagles the ball at the 50-yard with 1 minute, 39 seconds remaining in regulation.
On second down, Wentz fired a 15-yard pass over the middle toward Hollins. The football thudded off his hands, and he was unable to corral it for an incompletion.
Two plays later, Wentz threw a pass along the right sideline to about the 20-yard line, but running back Darren Sproles was called for offensive pass interference.
Wentz followed with a deep spiral to Arcega-Whiteside inside the 5-yard line. If he catches it, he likely scores and the Eagles win. Arcega-Whiteside outjumped Lions defender Rashaan Melvin, but the ball hit him in the chest and slid to the turf.
"It's tough," Arcega-Whiteside said. "It's the moment you ask for and dream about and you gotta go get (the football)."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.