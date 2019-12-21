PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have no more room for error.
They've been treading water in the chopping bay that is the NFC East for 14 games. A victory over Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field will keep them afloat for one more week. A loss to the Cowboys would sink them.
"We have to find a way to win this game," Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said. "No matter what it takes or how it looks."
The Eagles (7-7) haven't looked good in a while, since a 22-14 victory over Chicago on Nov. 3. That was followed by a three-game losing streak that included an embarrassing 37-31 defeat to Miami (3-11).
Still, they found way to win the last two, rallying for victories over the New York Giants (3-11) and Washington (3-11) behind quarterback Carson Wentz.
Sunday's contest serves as the biggest challenge of Wentz's young career. The Eagles let Super Bowl hero Nick Foles leave and signed Wentz to a four-year, $128-million contract extension in the offseason to carry the team in pivotal games such as this one.
"You could probably say that," Wentz said. "I mean, it's definitely a big game."
Wentz is 2-4 vs. the Cowboys and has lost three straight.
The Eagles as a whole have struggled against their rivals in recent seasons. Dallas has won the last four meetings and seven of the last 10, including a 37-10 beatdown in Dallas earlier this season.
"The Cowboys have been a team we've struggled with," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "They have had our number here recently."
Pederson, Wentz and others suggest that a rowdy, noisy crowd would help Sunday, but Dallas hasn't appeared fazed by playing at the Linc.
The Cowboys are 8-2 in Philly since 2009 and are 5-1 there since 2014.
Eagles fans figure to be excited at the start. The mood could change depending on how the team plays in the early going.
"(The atmosphere) is going to be whatever we make it," Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "We show up and lay an egg, it'll be the loudest boos we've heard since I've been here. We show up and play some ball, and I think it'll be rocking."
The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is one of the most intense in the NFL.
Almost every game has featured an intriguing subplot and/or legendary play. Previous games featured bounties on place-kickers, pickle juice and snowballs.
Subplots won't matter Sunday.
The Eagles need a victory.
"We know the situation," Wentz said. "We know what's going on."
