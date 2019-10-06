Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham had predicted that when the defense broke out of its sack slump, it would do so in a big way.
He was right.
The Eagles, who had just three total sacks in the first four games, registered 10 in Sunday's 31-6 victory over the New York Jets.
"We needed one like this," Graham said.
The 10 sacks was tied for the second-most in team history for a game. They had 11 at Dallas in a 1991 game and 10 against Detroit in a 2007 contest.
Graham led the way with a personal-record three sacks. That boosted his career total to 46½ sacks, good for sixth place in Eagles history behind Reggie White (124), Trent Cole (85½), Clyde Simmons (76), Hugh Douglas (54½) and Greg Brown (50½).
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick added two, including a strip-sack in the fourth quarter in which he grabbed the football away from Jets quarterback Luke Falk and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.
Scandrick, who re-signed with the Eagles on Sept. 27, became the first Eagles defensive back to have two sacks in a game since Brian Dawkins did it against Arizona in 2000.
"It was great, but I just try to stay even-keeled," Scandrick said. "I'm trying to do whatever I have to do to help this team win."
Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, and defensive ends Vinny Curry, Daeshon Hall, Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett all had one sack apiece.
"I feel bad for quarterbacks who have to play against our defense," Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said. "I see it in training camp, but fortunately, I'm wearing a red jersey (no contact), so they're not hitting me."
Inside the numbers
Eagles running back Darren Sproles finished the game with 19,684 all-purpose yards, passing Tim Brown (19,682) for fifth place on the NFL's alltime list behind Jerry Rice (23,546), Brian Mitchell (23,330), Walter Payton (21,803) and Emmitt Smith (21,564). ... Gerry's 51-yard interception for a touchdown was the Eagles' first interception for a TD since Patrick Robinson had a 50-yarder against Minnesota in the 2017 NFC championship game.
Bumps and bruises
Sproles left the game in the third quarter with a quadriceps injury and did not return.
Up ahead
The Eagles (3-2) play three straight road games, starting with next Sunday's trip to Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Eagles' won Super Bowl LII. The Eagles-Vikings series is tied 14-14. The Eagles will be playing the Vikings on the road for the first time since 2013.
Jets Eagles Football
