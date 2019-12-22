PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are close to making the playoffs again.
Sunday’s 17-9 victory over Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field left them in first place in the NFC East at 8-7, one game ahead of the Cowboys, who dropped to 7-8.
The Eagles can clinch the division with a win over the New York Giants next week or a loss by Dallas to Washington.
An Eagles loss and a Cowboys win would give the Cowboys the division title.
“Nobody gave us a chance,” defensive end Brandon Graham said. “But this is about us. We just have to keep believing. We have one more left. It isn’t over.”
Wentz wagon rolls
Carson Wentz was a major reason the Eagles were able to get it done against the Cowboys. He completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown, including several big throws in clutch situations.
“You can just feel that belief,” Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said. “We’re going to get this done.”
Light at receiver
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) was inactive for the game, leaving J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Robert Davis and Greg Ward as the only available wide receivers.
Ward, who caught the game-winning pass at Washington last week, had four receptions for 71 yards.
Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round draft pick, got off to a strong start. He opened the game with a 27-yard reception and added a diving 12-yarder on third down that set up place-kicker Jake Elliott’s 36-yard field goal on the opening drive.
Davis, who was promoted from the practice squad last week, had his first reception as an Eagle, a 6-yard catch, in the second quarter.
Bumps and bruises
Cornerback Ronald Darby left the game in the second quarter with a hip flexor injury and did not return. Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz hurt his ribs on the first series and went to the locker room for testing in the second quarter, but returned to action later in the first half.
Eagles ’20 opponents
Away: Arizona, Cleveland, Dallas, Green Bay/Minnesota, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Washington.
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans/Tampa Bay, New York Giants, Seattle, Washington.
Up ahead
The Eagles finish the regular season at the New York Giants.
