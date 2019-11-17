PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz didn’t get much help from his supporting cast Sunday.
Without running back Jordan Howard and wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey, the offense struggled in a 17-10 loss to New England at Lincoln Financial Field.
The 10 points tied for their lowest output of the season.
They also managed just one touchdown and a field goal in a 37-10 loss at Dallas on Oct. 20. It was their fewest points in a home game since they were shutout 6-0 by the Cowboys in a meaningless regular-season finale in 2017.
The other running backs and receivers were ineffective for most of the game.
“We definitely missed some of those guys,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “But that’s no excuse. We have to coach up the guys that were in there.”
Rookie running back Miles Sanders rushed for 38 yards on 11 carries (3.5 yards per carry) while Boston Scott gained 26 yards on seven attempts (3.7).
Jay Ajayi, who was re-signed on Friday, didn’t play.
Tight end Zach Ertz was the leading receiver with nine receptions for 94 yards and tight end Dallas Goedert had a 5-yard TD catch, but the rest of the receivers didn’t do much. Nelson Agholor had four catches for 40 yards, Jordan Matthews returned to have one catch for 6 yards.
“We were our own worst enemy,” Scott said.
One of the few positives was rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside catching his first pass in seven games with a 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter.
Wentz was inconsistent, completing 20 of 40 passes for 214 yards with a TD and a lost fumble.
“We definitely left some plays out there,” Wentz said. “I missed a couple throws, had the turnover and we had some penalties. The Patriots are a good football team and we can’t have those mistakes against them.”
Costly injury
The offense was hurt when right tackle Lane Johnson was forced out of the game early in the second quarter with a concussion. Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced him.
Although Vaitai wasn’t to blame, the Eagles offensive line did allow five sacks after Johnson departed.
“Lane is the best right tackle in the NFL,” Wentz said. “But it wasn’t a deal-breaker. It starts with me. I have to be better.”
On the defensive
The Eagles’ offensive ineptitude wasted a solid performance by the Eagles’ defense.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 26 of 47 passes for 216 yards.
The Pats’ running game was ineffective. Sony Michel was their leading rusher with 33 yards on 10 carries (3.3 yards per carry).
“The defense played well,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “But not well enough to win the game.”
Up ahead
The Eagles return to the Linc next Sunday to face Seattle (8-2) at 1 p.m.
The Seahawks lead the series 9-7 and have won the last four games in Philadelphia. They’re playing at the Linc for the first time since Dec. 7, 2014.
