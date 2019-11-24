PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' offensive line was in shambles Sunday.
Right tackle Lane Johnson missed the game with a concussion, right guard Brandon Brooks left in the first quarter with an illness, and right tackle Andre Dillard was benched at halftime.
The lack of cohesion on the line contributed to a 17-9 loss to Seattle at Lincoln Financial Field.
"It was tough for those guys, but at the same time, they're always ready," Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said. "That's the mindset, be ready. I thought those guys did their thing and did well."
Dillard, the Eagles' first-round draft pick, opened the game at right tackle. It marked the first time he had ever played the position at any level. He was strictly a left tackle in high school, college and with the Eagles until this week.
His concern about making the switch earlier in the week proved to be true. When the Eagles came out for the second half, Halapoulivaati Vaitai was at right tackle.
"At halftime, we made switch and went with Vaitai," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "We just felt like we needed to switch it up, make something happen there, and we went with 'Big V' in the second half."
But that wasn't Vaitai's first action. During the first quarter, Brooks went into the locker room and did not return with what was initially explained as an "illness." Vaitai replaced him for the rest of the first half before Matt Pryor took over in the second half.
Pederson declined to say if the issue was related to Brooks' earlier battles with anxiety.
"I didn't know that Brandon was going to have to leave the game, but I always make sure I'm ready to play whenever I'm called upon," Vaitai said. "I take reps at every position on the O-line during practice just to make sure. That's life, I guess."
Solid debut
Injuries at wide receiver resulted in Greg Ward Jr. getting a lot of playing time against Seattle.
Ward, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, made the most of the opportunity. He caught six passes for 40 yards. His first three receptions were all third-down catches that resulted in first downs.
Inside the numbers
Tight end Zach Ertz caught a team high 12 passes to increase his career total to 504. He joined former wide receiver Harold Carmichael (589) as the only players in franchise history with 500 or more receptions. ... Defensive end Brandon Graham had one and a half of the team's six sacks. He has 50 sacks for his career. ... The Eagles' defense has allowed 17 points or less in four straight games. It's their longest such streak since five in a row in 2009.
Up ahead
The Eagles (5-6) will make their first visit to Miami since 2011 next Sunday when they take on the Dolphins (2-9) at Hard Rock Stadium. A huge contingent of Eagles fans is expected to make the trip. Second-year Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, a Southern Regional High School graduate, 31 receptions for 322 yards and one touchdown.
