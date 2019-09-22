PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' vaunted pass rush was virtually non-existent again Sunday.
The team registered no sacks against Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford in a 27-24 loss at Lincoln Financial Field.
Stafford completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
"It's awesome (to have good protection from the offensive line)," Stafford said. "I know those guys take a bunch of pride in it. Those guys do a great job up front. I'm not just sitting in the backfield the whole game, but when I need to sit back there, those guys are doing a great job of keeping me clean and it's making a difference for us."
The Eagles have just two sacks on the season by injured defensive tackle Tim Jernigan and safety Andrew Sendejo, respectively."
Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is still looking for his first of the season after posting 10½ sacks last season. Defensive end Brandon Graham, who has 42½ sacks in his career, has also been shut out.
"We're not getting to the quarterback, especially me," Cox said. "I'm not getting there quick enough. We have to do a better job as a group, as a defensive line, and as a defense."
Wentz-ylvania
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had a tough time getting into a groove.
He completed 19 of 36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, but was hurt by at least a half dozen dropped passes and was sacked three times.
He used his scrambling ability to rush for 33 yards on four carries, but was stopped short on a fourth-down run in the fourth quarter.
"Earlier on I thought we were moving the ball well," Wentz said. "We shot ourselves in the foot a few times. Then down the stretch we just didn'tmake the players and execute in the way we know we can when it really matters."
Inside the numbers
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz finished the game with 454 career receptions, passing former tight end Pete Retzlaff (452) for second place on the all-time list. Former wide receiver Harold Carmichael is the franchise leader with 589 receptions. ... Jamal Agnew's 100-yard punt return for a touchdown was the first against the Eagles since Detroit's Jeremy Ross had a 98-yarder on Dec. 8, 2013 at the Linc in a driving snowstorm.
Bumps and bruises
Cornerback Ronald Darby left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. Left tackles Jason Peters (illness) and rookie Andre Dillard (knee) were both forced out of the game in the second quarter, but Peters returned for the second half.
Up ahead
The Eagles (1-2) don't have much time to rest before they're back in action. They play at Green Bay (3-0) next Thursday night. The Packers earned a 27-16 victory over Denver Sunday.
