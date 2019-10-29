Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Coach Doug Pederson even suggested this season's team had more talent than the crew that won the Vince Lombardi Trophy two years ago.
Halfway through the regular season, they haven't come close to living up to the hype.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
At 4-4, they are tied for ninth place in the NFC. They are only 2-4 against NFC opponents, however, which could prove costly if tiebreakers come into play to determine playoff spots.
There is reason for optimism. Despite their troubles, the Eagles are still just a half-game behind Dallas (4-3) in the NFC East standings.
I picked the Eagles to win the division at the start of the season, and I'm going to stick with it. It's hard to imagine them going very far in the playoffs, though.
Midseason grades
Quarterback: Carson Wentz has yet to return to top form. He's shown flashes of the player who was a MVP candidate in 2017, but there also have been games where he's struggled with his accuracy, completing 62.1% of his passes. To be fair, he's gotten little support from his supporting cast, but great quarterbacks find a way to overcome adversity. Grade: C
Running backs: Jordan Howard and rookie Miles Sanders have become an effective 1-2 punch after a slow start to the season. Howard has made the most of increased opportunities and become the team's bell cow. Sanders, the team's second-round draft pick, has been a dynamic playmaker as both a receiver and a runner. Boston Scott could get a few carries going forward. Darren Sproles has been slowed by a quadriceps injury in what likely will be his final season. Corey Clement never got a chance to prove himself and is now sidelined for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury. Grade: B
Offensive line: Right guard Brandon Brooks has enjoyed an incredible comeback after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in last year's playoff loss at New Orleans. He not only returned in time to start the opener but is playing at a Pro Bowl level. Left tackle Jason Peters may never get his job back with the way rookie Andre Dillard is progressing. The group needs to do a better job of protecting Wentz. Grade: B-minus
Wide receiver/tight end: They've been hard to stomach since DeSean Jackson suffered his abdominal strain. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery seems to have lost a step. Nelson Agholor seemingly has dropped more passes than he's caught. Mack Hollins has no receptions in the last four games yet is still playing ahead of rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Tight end Zach Ertz has 20 fewer receptions than at this point last season. Tight end Dallas Goedert has been OK. Grade: F
Defensive line: Injuries at tackle have really hurt. Malik Jackson, who was supposed to be a force in the middle, is out for the year, as is Hassan Ridgeway. Tim Jernigan also has missed time. Fletcher Cox played his best game against the Bills after being a nonfactor for much of the year. End Brandon Graham has been the best defensive lineman. He has five sacks. Derek Barnett has been inconsistent. Vinny Curry has been invisible for much of the year. Grade: C-minus
Linebackers: Nigel Bradham has had trouble staying healthy. Nate Gerry has been a surprise. He's vastly underrated. Zach Brown, another member of the band, was sent packing. Kamu Grugier-Hill is starting to round into shape. Rookie T.J. Edwards has a nose for the football. Grade: C
Secondary: Injuries also have decimated this group. Cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Avonte Maddox and Cre'Von LeBlanc all have been sidelined. Rasul Douglas has been so-so. Sidney Jones hasn't played anywhere close to his potential. Orlando Scandrick had one great game, then was gone. Safety Malcolm Jenkins is off to a slow start. Safety Rodney McLeod has made an impressive comeback from last season's knee injury. Safety Andrew Sendejo is OK. Grade: D
Special teams: Place-kicker Jake Elliott hasn't gotten enough credit. That missed extra point against the Bills in swirling winds was his first missed kick of the season. He's 9 for 9 on field goals and 18 for 19 on PATs. Punter Cameron Johnston is enjoying another terrific season. The Eagles really miss Sproles on punt returns. Sanders replaced Clement on kickoff returns. Grade: B-plus
Coaching: Pederson has been taking some heat. Slow starts have been a serious problem. The team has yet to hit its groove. His play-calling has been questionable, though he had a great game plan against the Bills. Defensive coordnator Jim Schwartz is doing his best with an injury-riddled group. Grade: C
Midseason awards
Offensive MVP: Howard
Defensive MVP: Graham
Special teams MVP: Elliott
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesday and Sundays in The Press.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Cardinals Saints Football
Panthers 49ers Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Broncos Colts Football
Broncos Colts Football
Bengals Rams Football
Broncos Colts Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Broncos Colts Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Jets Jaguars Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Jets Jaguars Football
Broncos Colts Football
Giants Lions Football
Browns Patriots Football
Giants Lions Football
Giants Lions Football
Giants Lions Football
Giants Lions Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Bengals Rams Football
Giants Lions Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Browns Patriots Football
Giants Lions Football
Browns Patriots Football
Giants Lions Football
Giants Lions Football
Giants Lions Football
Bengals Rams Football
Panthers 49ers Football
Raiders Texans Football
Bengals Rams Football
Raiders Texans Football
Raiders Texans Football
Jets Jaguars Football
Browns Patriots Football
Cardinals Saints Football
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
APTOPIX Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Eagles Bills Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.