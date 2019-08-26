Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' offensive line is about to bare all.
Right guard Brandon Brooks, right tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, left guard Isaac Seumalo and backup guard/tackle Halapoulivaati Vaiti will be appear in this year's ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue that hits newstands Sept. 6. Athletes typically pose naked or nearly so in the annual issue.
Left tackle Jason Peters, 37, declined the offer to pose sans uniform.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
"I asked him, and he said maybe if he was 28 again he would do it," Johnson said with a laugh Monday at the NovaCare Complex. "But he's too old now."
BRISTOL, Conn. — Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, world No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepk…
According to Johnson, the photo shoot took place in June in the player's parking lot at Lincoln Financial Field.
Johnson, one of team's most happy-go-lucky and outspoken players, suggested it and got the approval of the Eagles.
"It was a long day, a lot of walking around on the concrete," Johnson said. "But it was fun. It was a unique, male-bonding experience."
In addition to the Eagles, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett and New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas also appear in the issue, along with other athletes such as golfer Brooks Koepka, UFC fighter Amanda Nunes, and Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich.
Two years ago, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz appeared in the Body Issue with his wife, U.S. Women's Soccer star Julie Ertz.
3S0A7991.JPG
3S0A7994.JPG
3S0A7996.JPG
3S0A7999.JPG
3S0A8000.JPG
3S0A8011.JPG
3S0A8017.JPG
3S0A8019.JPG
3S0A8025.JPG
3S0A8035.JPG
3S0A8037.JPG
3S0A8042.JPG
3S0A8047.JPG
3S0A8049.JPG
3S0A8051.JPG
3S0A8052.JPG
3S0A8055.JPG
3S0A8057.JPG
3S0A8061.JPG
3S0A8065.JPG
3S0A8067.JPG
3S0A8077.JPG
3S0A8082.JPG
3S0A8085.JPG
3S0A8087.JPG
3S0A8090.JPG
3S0A8104.JPG
3S0A8106.JPG
3S0A8119.JPG
3S0A8122.JPG
3S0A8124.JPG
3S0A8128.JPG
3S0A8131.JPG
3S0A8145.JPG
3S0A8150.JPG
3S0A8157.JPG
3S0A8160.JPG
3S0A8169.JPG
3S0A8174.JPG
3S0A8194.JPG
3S0A8199.JPG
3S0A8201.JPG
3S0A8206.JPG
VIP_SACCA-b.jpg
3S0A8310.JPG
3S0A8309.JPG
3S0A8294.JPG
3S0A8281.JPG
3S0A8252.JPG
3S0A8250.JPG
3S0A8241.JPG
3S0A8232.JPG
3S0A8218.JPG
3S0A8213.JPG
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.