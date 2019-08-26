Eagles Football

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, seen last month at training camp, has a knee injury but is not expected to miss the Sept. 8 season opener.

 Matt Rourke / associated press

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' offensive line is about to bare all.

Right guard Brandon Brooks, right tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, left guard Isaac Seumalo and backup guard/tackle Halapoulivaati Vaiti will be appear in this year's ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue that hits newstands Sept. 6. Athletes typically pose naked or nearly so in the annual issue.

Left tackle Jason Peters, 37, declined the offer to pose sans uniform.

"I asked him, and he said maybe if he was 28 again he would do it," Johnson said with a laugh Monday at the NovaCare Complex. "But he's too old now."

According to Johnson, the photo shoot took place in June in the player's parking lot at Lincoln Financial Field.

Johnson, one of team's most happy-go-lucky and outspoken players, suggested it and got the approval of the Eagles.

"It was a long day, a lot of walking around on the concrete," Johnson said. "But it was fun. It was a unique, male-bonding experience."

In addition to the Eagles, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett and New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas also appear in the issue, along with other athletes such as golfer Brooks Koepka, UFC fighter Amanda Nunes, and Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich.

Two years ago, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz appeared in the Body Issue with his wife, U.S. Women's Soccer star Julie Ertz.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 27th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments