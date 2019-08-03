The Philadelphia Eagles will hold their only open practice of training camp 7 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10, and children 2 years old and younger are free. Proceeds will go to autism research, the Eagles’ primary charity.
This year marks the first time the Eagles are holding just one open workout during training camp since 2012. They held two last summer. From 2013 to 2018, the open workouts were also free.
“Obviously, it’s a great situation for our fans when we go over there (to the Linc) a couple times, and we love practicing in front of our fans,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Thursday. “It’s just unfortunate we just had the decision this year to go to one.”
In previous years, more than 20,000 fans have shown up to watch the workouts, though the bulk of the practice consists of position drills.
The highlight will come after, when fans lean over the railings in the front row of bleachers to get autographs from the players.
The Eagles open the preseason 7 p.m. Thursday against the Tennessee Titans at the Linc.
