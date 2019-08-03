Eagles Football

Eagles wide receiver Carlton Agudosi goes through drills during Tuesday’s practice in Philadelphia. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound receiver has caught the attention of coach Doug Pederson.

 Matt Rourke / associated press/

The Philadelphia Eagles will hold their only open practice of training camp 7 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10, and children 2 years old and younger are free. Proceeds will go to autism research, the Eagles’ primary charity.

This year marks the first time the Eagles are holding just one open workout during training camp since 2012. They held two last summer. From 2013 to 2018, the open workouts were also free.

“Obviously, it’s a great situation for our fans when we go over there (to the Linc) a couple times, and we love practicing in front of our fans,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Thursday. “It’s just unfortunate we just had the decision this year to go to one.”

In previous years, more than 20,000 fans have shown up to watch the workouts, though the bulk of the practice consists of position drills.

The highlight will come after, when fans lean over the railings in the front row of bleachers to get autographs from the players.

The Eagles open the preseason 7 p.m. Thursday against the Tennessee Titans at the Linc.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7201 DWeinberg@pressofac.com Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 27th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments