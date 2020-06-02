Philadelphia Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie described himself as “heartbroken and repulsed” by injustice suffered by African-Americans, in a statement issued by the team Tuesday afternoon.
“There are no words strong enough to describe the horrific deaths and injustices that the black community continues to endure,” Lurie said.
He noted the world’s fight this year against the COVID-19 virus, and added: “Here in our country, we have been battling a relentless social pandemic for our entire history.”
A source confirmed that on Monday, Lurie and Eagles coach Doug Pederson spoke during a virtual team meeting that was devoted to racial issues, in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Center Jason Kelce said on Instagram that teammate DeSean Jackson’s testimony during the meeting compelled him to speak up in public. Kelce quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s statement that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Lurie, meanwhile, said that “systemic racism, discrimination, oppression and violence against minorities _ it has been our past and it is our present.
It remains who we are. We need to be honest with ourselves and own that.”
Lurie said being able to relate to the struggles of people unlike ourselves “is what makes us fully human.”
He indicated that the Eagles will seek ways to help.
“We must all continue to have these discussions and turn them into concrete action in order to foster lasting social change,” Lurie said. “In the coming days, weeks, months and years, I am dedicated to engaging in dialogue with community leaders, committing our resources to support organizations working on reform and using our platform to play an active role in the change that we must achieve.”
Eagles safety Rodney McLeod used Instagram to make his statement, which read in part: “The ugly reminders of injustice and systemic racism will continue to haunt us as a country until we enact change.
Peaceful protest, lifting our voices in solidarity, and civil-engagement are all a part of the change process. Defacing our communities only offers a shortcut to the progress we all want to see.
“I believe we as a city can rise out of this pivotal moment stronger, we have an opportunity to course-correct for our future’s sake, and together, each of us can reflect the attitude necessary to be better and do better.”
Last week, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz weighed in on Floyd’s death and institutional racism, backed by tight end Zach Ertz.
Margaret Gurley, 22, of Atlantic City, joins about 300 people in marching over the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Taylor Thomas of Galloway holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Taylor Thomas of Galloway holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
Democratic congressional candidate Will Cunningham addresses protesters Tuesday in Ocean City.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Charlotte White, 78, of Egg Harbor Township, was emotionally moved by the event as her son John had died 3 years ago protecting an African-American woman from danger.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Laura McKaig, 21, of Cape May.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Stella Schwartz of Ocean City, 19.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Kimberly Spivey.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. (left) Upper Township residents Rebecca Holden-Menchin and her daughters Harper (L) and Amelia (R), 6 and 9, were out in front of the march.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Vic Papazacharis, 23, of Ocean City.
Protesters march across the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City on Tuesday in a demonstration against police brutality against black people.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
An Ocean City police officer and a protester embrace Tuesday during the demonstration.
Some protesters kneeled to symbolize the police officer’s knee that killed George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
