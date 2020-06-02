Philadelphia Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie described himself as “heartbroken and repulsed” by injustice suffered by African-Americans, in a statement issued by the team Tuesday afternoon.

“There are no words strong enough to describe the horrific deaths and injustices that the black community continues to endure,” Lurie said.

He noted the world’s fight this year against the COVID-19 virus, and added: “Here in our country, we have been battling a relentless social pandemic for our entire history.”

A source confirmed that on Monday, Lurie and Eagles coach Doug Pederson spoke during a virtual team meeting that was devoted to racial issues, in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Center Jason Kelce said on Instagram that teammate DeSean Jackson’s testimony during the meeting compelled him to speak up in public. Kelce quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s statement that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Lurie, meanwhile, said that “systemic racism, discrimination, oppression and violence against minorities _ it has been our past and it is our present.

It remains who we are. We need to be honest with ourselves and own that.”

Lurie said being able to relate to the struggles of people unlike ourselves “is what makes us fully human.”

He indicated that the Eagles will seek ways to help.

“We must all continue to have these discussions and turn them into concrete action in order to foster lasting social change,” Lurie said. “In the coming days, weeks, months and years, I am dedicated to engaging in dialogue with community leaders, committing our resources to support organizations working on reform and using our platform to play an active role in the change that we must achieve.”

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod used Instagram to make his statement, which read in part: “The ugly reminders of injustice and systemic racism will continue to haunt us as a country until we enact change.

Peaceful protest, lifting our voices in solidarity, and civil-engagement are all a part of the change process. Defacing our communities only offers a shortcut to the progress we all want to see.

“I believe we as a city can rise out of this pivotal moment stronger, we have an opportunity to course-correct for our future’s sake, and together, each of us can reflect the attitude necessary to be better and do better.”

Last week, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz weighed in on Floyd’s death and institutional racism, backed by tight end Zach Ertz.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments