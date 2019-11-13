PHILADELPHIA — Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham sees it constantly.
Seldom does a day go by without someone showing him a replay of his legendary strip sack against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.
"With social media being the way it is, it's always on somewhere," Graham said Wednesday. "I see it a lot. The last time was yesterday. It's always exciting to watch it, but it's time to focus on making some new memories on Sunday against the Patriots. We need this win."
Excluding the preseason, Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field is the first time the Eagles and Patriots have met since the Super Bowl, when the Eagles earned their first NFL championship since in 57 seasons with a 41-33 victory at Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018.
The Patriots rebounded to win the Super Bowl last season with a 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the memory of losing to the Eagles apparently still haunts some of the players.
"You assume I'm over it," Brady said Monday on Boston sports radio station WEEI. "Come on now! There's a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game."
For their part, the Eagles are trying to forget about it in preparation for Sunday's rematch.
Coach Doug Pederson and the coaches and players have watched the game over the past couple weeks, but only to try and gain some tips as to how to defend Brady and solve Patriots coach Bill Belichick's defense.
"We looked at a lot of film," Pederson said Wednesday. "But we haven't really brought it up because it has no bearing on this football game. It's not something that's a focal point at all going into this game."
Indeed, much has changed since the Super Bowl, especially with the Eagles.
Over a dozen players who had key roles on that 2017 team are gone. Leading rusher LeGarrett Blount is out of the league, as is running back Jay Ajayi. Tight end Brent Celek and defensive end Chris Long have retired.
The three players who combined for the legendary "Philly Special" play won't be on the field for the Eagles on Sunday. Tight end Trey Burton now plays for the Chicago Bears, running back Corey Clement is on injured reserve and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is getting ready to make a comeback with Jacksonville.
From the Patriots' standpoint, they're missing wide receivers Danny Amendola (Chicago), Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) and Chris Hogan (Carolina injured list); running back Dion Lewis (Tennessee); and tight end Rob Gronkowski (retired), among others.
"We've had a lot changes and they've had a lot of changes," Brady said. "It's totally different circumstances. Huge game for us. Big game for them."
Notes: Graham and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox goaded rookie offensive lineman Nate Herbig into taking a bite out of a notoriously spicy Pacqui tortilla chip as part of the "Pacqui One Chip Challenge."
Herbig's face turned red and he started to sweat, causing him to sprint out of the locker room while his teammates laughed. He returned about 15 minutes later, swigging a bottle of water.
"It was like nothing was really helping, you know what I mean?," Herbig said. "I just kept drinking, hoping that it would go away, but it wouldn't go away. Everything was burning, chest, nose, head, everything. It was really bad."
Injury update: Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and tackle Jason Peters (knee) were limited. Peters underwent arthroscopic surgery during the team's open week.
