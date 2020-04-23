For the Eagles, the first round of the NFL draft was as much about what they didn’t do as it was about what they did.
Philadelphia did select wide receiver Jalen Reagor of TCU with the No. 21 pick.
The Eagles, however, didn’t trade up for a chance at wide receiver Ceedee Lamb of Oklahoma.
Philadelphia also didn’t select wide receiver Justin Jefferson of LSU.
The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Reagor averaged 14.2 yards per catch last season, but TCU struggled with poor quarterback play. He also returned two punts for touchdowns. Reagor runs the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds and is known for his big-play ability.
“Jalen fit something that we were really looking for,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. “He’s an explosive guy and has the ability to contribute as a receiver and as a returner.”
But despite Reagor's talents, it was a first round that generated plenty of conversation among Eagles fans.
One pick after the Eagles selection, the Minnesota Vikings chose Jefferson with the No. 22 pick. Many draft experts had Jefferson ranked ahead of Reagor.
What made the Reagor pick even more debatable is what the Dallas Cowboys did at pick No. 17 when they chose Lamb.
No one can predict who among Reagor, Lamb or Jefferson will have the best NFL career. But it's fair to say that the three will be linked together and compared against each for their forseeable NFL future.
Reagor doesn't lack for confidence.
"I feel like I'm a great vertical threat," he said. "I can run any route in the route tree. I'm an electric player. I'll make an immediate impact when given the chance. So, I'm coming in ready to work and ready to learn. I'm a great teammate and I won't be a cancer to the locker room."
Wide receiver was considered one of the draft’s strongest positions.
“This is a very good receiver draft,” Roseman said. “There are lot of different flavors. I joked that it was like going to Dunkin Donuts and picking out a different kind of donut. Everyone has their favorite type.”
Lamb was rated as one of the top wideouts, but he fell in the draft after Alabama receivers Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy were taken before him. The Denver Broncos selected Jeudy with the No. 15 pick, while the Las Vegas Raiders picked Ruggs with the No. 12 pick.
After the Jeudy and Ruggs selections, fans and media speculated the Eagles would trade up and pick Lamb.
But the Eagles stayed at No. 21 and selected Reagor.
"My whole life I’ve told my people, my family, I'm going to be a first rounder someday," Reagor said. "It's just crazy. I'm so blessed to have it come true, and then what greater organization to go to [than the] Philadelphia Eagles."
Roseman said the Eagles examined the possibility of trading up in the draft. In the end, Philadelphia didn't want to part with their second or third round picks.
"We were very aggressive in working the phones and having these conversations with teams and trying to figure out where we can move and when we can move," Roseman said. "It just has to work for both sides obviously, but we are also very comfortable (remaining at pick No. 21) and taking a player that has a great skillset for what we're looking for."
There was no debating receiver was one of the Eagles biggest needs.
A quick review of last season’s pass catchers shows that.
Nelson Agholor (39 catches last season) is now with the Las Vegas Raiders. DeSean Jackson is 33-years-old and played in three games last season because of an injury. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had a disappointing rookie season with 10 catches. Alshon Jeffery (43 catches last season) reportedly has a strained relationship with the team and quarterback Carson Wentz. Greg Ward impressed last season with 21 catches in the final four games, but he was on the practice squad for most of the year.
This is a draft unlike any other in NFL history. It is being held from several remote locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draft continues Friday with the second round and the third through seventh rounds Saturday. The Eagles have seven picks remaining.
Check back for more on this story.
Ceedee Lamb
Ceedee Lamb
Oklahoma
6-2 198
Lamb runs the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. He caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Lamb is know for his ability create yards after the catch.
Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy
Alabama
6-1 193
Jeudy runs the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. He led Alabama last fall with 77 catches for 1,163 yards. Jeudy is known for his route running and breakaway speed.
Henry Ruggs
Henry Ruggs
Alabama
5-11 188
Ruggs starred at the NFL Combine with a 4.27 40-yard dash time, and a 42-inch vertical leap. He averaged 18.7 yards per catch last season. For his college career, he scored a touchdown every 4.1 receptions and averaged 29.8 yards every time he scored.
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
LSU
6-1 202
Projected as a slot receiver, Jefferson tied for the Football Bowl Subdivision lead with 111 catches last fall. He runs the 40 in 4.43 seconds and caught 18 touchdown passes last fall.
Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk
Arizona State
6-0 205
Aiyuk emerged as one of the nation’s best as a senior with 65 catches for 1,192 yards. He also averaged 16.1 yards on punt returns and 31.9 yards on kickoff returns.
Denzel Mims
Denzel Mims
Baylor
6-3 207
Mims runs the 40 in 4.38 seconds. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall. He is the only player in college football to score at least eight receiving touchdowns in each of the last three years.
