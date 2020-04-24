The Eagles stunned the NFL and their fans on Friday night.
Philadelphia selected quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft.
The move is a shocker because the Eagles already have 27-year-old Carson Wentz at quarterback. The selection of Hurts immediately raises questions about what the Eagles think of Wentz’s future. Wentz has been injury prone throughout this career.
The 6-foot-1 Hurts played at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma last season where he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns.
The Hurts selection was also stunning because the Eagles have other needs, especially at wide receiver, linebacker and the offensive line.
The surprising second-round selection comes after the Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor of TCU with the 21st pick in Thursday’s first round.
There is no way picking a quarterback in the second round can be seen other than the Eagles questioning Wentz, who Philadelphia picked with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2016 draft.
Wentz threw 27 touchdown passes and led the Eagles to a 9-7 record and the NFC East championship last season. But he played less than a quarter of Philadelphia’s 17-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks because of a concussion.
That was the latest in a string of injuries for Wentz since he turned pro.
Wentz played 13 regular season games and missed the Eagles playoff run to a Super Bowl title in 2017-18 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
A back injury and the recovery from the 2017 knee injury limited him to just 11 games in 2018.
Wentz has a 32-24 record as an Eagles starter.
Check back for more on this developing story
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.