Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (49) has his face mask grabbed by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (57) during the second half of a NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' locker room is about to become a lot less crowded.
There are 90 players squeezed into cubicles at the NovaCare Complex. After Thursday's preseason finale against the New York Jets, however, the Eagles will need to trim their roster to the league's regular-season limit of 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.
"It's tough every year," coach Doug Pederson said Sunday in a live-streamed news conference. "We have to make decisions that affect these players' lives, and it's difficult to face them and talk to them. We want the players to make it hard on us as coaches to make these roster moves."
The Eagles appear to have about 45 of the 53 roster spots set, leaving a few openings for backup roles.
But even for players who don't stick with the Eagles, a good showing Thursday could lead to an opportunity with another team.
"That's the way you have to look at it," running back Boston Scott said Monday. "When you step on that field, you're auditioning for all 32 teams, not just the Eagles."
Scott, who was signed off New Orleans' practice squad late last season, is near the back of a crowded depth chart at running back.
Jordan Howard, rookie Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement appear to be locks for roster spots, leaving Josh Adams, Scott and veteran Wendell Smallwood in a duel for one job.
"It's about doing as good I job as I can both on offense and on special teams," Scott said. "I always try to put my best foot forward, whether it's a game or practice."
Rookie center Nate Herbig, an undrafted free agent, could make the team as Jason Kelce's backup. That would be a pretty impressive feat, considering he had never played center until a few weeks ago.
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' offensive line is about to bare all.
Herbig, a former standout at Stanford University, signed with the Eagles as a guard before switching positions at the request of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. With Stefan Wisniewski's inconsistency, Herbig could make the team with a solid showing against the Jets.
"I never thought I'd ever play center," Herbig said Monday. "I've played guard my whole life. When they first moved me, I was a little nervous at first about snapping the ball, but I've been working hard at it. I'll do whatever it takes to help the team win."
Tight end Alex Ellis has been through the process before with other teams.
Ellis, who grew up in Delmar, Delaware, was released at the end of the 2016 and 2017 preseasons by Tennessee and Jacksonville, respectively.
"It is what it is," Ellis said. "As a rookie, you get kind of nervous about everything, but I've learned you just do what you can, and it is what it is after that."
Cornerback Sojourn Shelton is trying to make up for lost time and opportunity.
He signed with the Eagles on Aug. 11 and hasn't had a lot of time to learn and get comfortable with the defense.
"The coaches have done a good job of helping me get up to speed with everything," Shelton said. "Now it's about going out there and making as many plays as I can and having fun. I want to play my best so that if it doesn't work out here, someone else will pick me up."
