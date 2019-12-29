Fans are still waiting to learn which team the Philadelphia Eagles will face next weekend in the NFL playoffs, and which day the game will be played.
But they at least now know when and how they can try to buy tickets for the game.
The Eagles announced Sunday night that tickets for the their wild-card round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field will go on sale at noon Monday.
Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household, the team said, and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Eagles' statement did not include ticket prices.
The Eagles will face the loser of the Sunday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The Niners led 19-14 with 9 minutes, 55 seconds left in the nationally televised game.
The playoff game will be played next Saturday, Jan. 4, or Sunday, Jan. 5. The NFL will announce the full schedule.
Philadelphia beat the New York Giants 34-17 on Sunday to win the NFC East title and qualify for the postseason for the third consecutive year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.