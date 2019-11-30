The Philadelphia Eagles are in position to make a run.
Sunday's game at the Miami Dolphins marks the start of a stretch of games that could potentially put the Eagles (5-6) in control of the NFC East. Four of the last five regular-season games are against teams that currently have 2-9 records, including the Dolphins, New York Giants (twice) and Washington.
There is also a rematch with Dallas (6-6), which is still in first place in the division despite losing to Buffalo on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-10 on Oct. 20.
"I don't like to use (playoff scenarios) as a message or inspiration or motivation for the team," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "Quite frankly, we're trying to go 1-0 this week. We're focused on Miami and trying to win this football game. We can't control anything outside of that."
The Eagles should handle the Dolphins rather easily, but that's only if the offense can break out of its slump.
Quarterback Carson Wentz and company scored just 19 total points in losses to New England (17-10) and Seattle (17-9). It was the Eagles' worst two-game scoring output since they had 19 points at the end of the 2017 regular season against Oakland (19-10 victory) and Dallas (6-0 loss). Against the Cowboys that year, however, the Eagles rested all of their starters.
Wentz is coming off the worst game of his Eagles career. He threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles against the Seahawks.
"It's on me," Wentz said. "I have to be better."
In addition to Wentz, here are five other offensive players to watch against the Dolphins as the Eagles begin their push for a playoff berth:
1. Right guard Brandon Brooks: Brooks, who is considered the best guard in the NFL, is expected to play against the Dolphins. He was forced to leave the Seahawks game after just one series due to a relapse of anxiety-related issues. He has been battling anxiety for years, but had not experienced a game-day episode since the 2016 season, when he was forced to miss two games due to illness.
2. Right tackle Lane Johnson: Johnson has been cleared to play Sunday after missing last week with a concussion. The Eagles signed him to a four-year, $72 million contract extension Friday that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.
3. Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: The rookie has made impressive progress in recent weeks after a rough start to the season. The second-round draft pick had three receptions for 72 yards in the last two games. While that's not great, it's a drastic improvement. Arcega-Whiteside caught just two passes for 14 yards in the Eagles' first nine games and went six straight games without a reception.
4. Running back Jay Ajayi: Jordan Howard, the Eagles' leading rusher this season with 525 yards, will likely miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury. Rookie Miles Sanders is expected to be the main running back at Miami, but Ajayi should get an increased workload. He didn't play against the Patriots after re-signing with the Eagles two days before the game and had six carries for 16 yards against the Seahawks.
5. Tight end Dallas Goedert: Tight end Zach Ertz, the team's leading receiver with 67 catches, was limited in practice for most of the week with a sore hamstring. This would be a good time for Goedert to step up. Several dropped passes this season have been an issue. He is coming off his best game since joining the Eagles as a second-round draft pick in 2018, catching a career-high seven passes against the Seahawks.
