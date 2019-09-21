The Philadelphia Eagles placed second-year tackle Jordan Mailata on injured reserve Saturday with a back injury and promoted wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster.
Given the injuries that have hit the wide receiver corps — DeSean Jackson will miss Sunday's game against Detroit with a strained abdomen and Alshon Jeffery is listed as questionable due to a strained groin — there's a chance Ward will make his NFL debut against the Lions.
Ward, a former quarterback for the University of Houston, spent parts of the previous two seasons on the Eagles' practice squad.
He joined the San Antonio Commanders of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football in the offseason and caught 22 passes for 214 yards in eight games before the AAF folded.
Ward re-signed with the Eagles and had a very good preseason but was released in favor of Mack Hollins and rejoined the practice squad.
Mailata, a former rugby player from Australia, is headed to IR for the second straight season with back issues. The 6-foot-8, 346-pounder was drafted in the seventh round last season and has made impressive progress without any prior football experience but has had trouble staying healthy.
He would be eligible to return to the active roster after eight weeks but will likely miss the rest of the season.
Background: Wears No. 98 ... 6-foot-3, 305 pounds ... 24 years old. ... First season with Ea…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.