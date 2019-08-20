Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHLADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is already ready for the upcoming season.
This week's joint practices with Baltimore provided all the evidence he needed that he doesn't need to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens.
"That's the coach's decision," Wentz said Tuesday. "To me, having the Ravens here to practice against is like getting game reps."
Eagles coach Doug Pederson declined to announce his quarterback rotation for Thursday's game, but it will be a surprise if Wentz plays, especially in the wake of the injuries to quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler.
Sudfeld broke his left hand in the preseason opener against Tennessee. Kessler was forced out of last week's game at Jacksonville with a concussion, though he's since returned to practice.
Rookie Clayton Thorson, newcomer Josh McCown and possibly Kessler figure to get the reps Thursday.
McCown, 40, just joined the team Sunday, but the 17-year NFL veteran has already started to get comfortable with the Eagles' offensive scheme and players.
"Obviously, when you've played (in the NFL) a lot, you can pick up things," McCown said. "It's just a matter of getting acclimated to the guys, the system and the calls. I'm definitely ready to go."
The Eagles and Ravens wrapped up two days of joint practices Tuesday.
Wentz took all the reps with the first-team offense against the Ravens' first-team defense. He connected with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on a 40-yard touchdown pass against former Seattle safety Earl Thomas on Monday, then followed with a solid effort Tuesday.
"I think these joint practices are big," Wentz said. "Hopefully, you can avoid more injuries and those types of things than in a preseason game and all of that. It’s really good to get another team in here and get to go against them for a couple days because it kind of gets monotonous going against the same defense over and over."
This summer marked the second time in the last three years Pederson has held joint practices. In 2017, they worked out with the Miami Dolphins.
It was a more common occurrence under former coach Chip Kelly. During his three-year tenure, the Eagles had practices with New England at the NovaCare Complex (2013), at New England (2014) and against the Ravens (2015).
Pederson hinted that joint practices may eventually lead the league to reduce the preseason schedule.
"I think that's where we're going," Pederson said. "I think that's the way the league is heading."
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is evidently a big fan of them.
In addition to this week's workouts with the Eagles, the Ravens also held joint practices with Jacksonville this summer.
"The best thing about them is the tempo ramps up a little bit," said Harbaugh, who spent 10 seasons (1998-2007) as an assistant coach with the Eagles. "You get different looks, see different routes, different quarterbacks, different receivers. It's good for us."
Not everyone cared for the joint practices, however.
Jeffery failed to see the value of the two sessions with the Ravens.
"I don't care for joint practices, first and foremost," he said Monday. "Last time I checked, there's no scoreboard. This (stuff) don't get you in the playoffs."
Notes: Pederson indicated he expects tackle Lane Johnson (knee) and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) to be ready to play in the regular-season opener against Washington on Sept. 8. ... Former USC long snapper Jake Olson, who is blind, stopped by and visited with Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato and place-kicker Jake Elliott after practice. ... U.S. Women's soccer standout Carli Lloyd, from nearby Delran, kicked a 55-yard field goal after practice.
