Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) raises his arms after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) speaking during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 37-27.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A members of the Washington Redskins cheerleaders performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) points upwards after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the ball as he trips while being chased by Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen (93) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) breaks up pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) gives the football to a young fan after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) points upwards after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) breaks up pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) gives the football to a young fan after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Redskins helmets sits on the field before the start of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) catches a touchdown pass beating out Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 37-27. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) runs past Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) and cornerback Jalen Mills (31) to score a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) walks back to the locker room at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Three-time national champion college football coach Urban Meyer, center, watches Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins NFL football game during the first half from Dan Snyder's box at FedEx Field, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) catches a touchdown pass beating out Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 37-27. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan pauses while speaking during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 37-27.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) raises his arms after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins warming up before the start of the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) speaking during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 37-27.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
A members of the Washington Redskins cheerleaders performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) warming up before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) points upwards after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the ball as he trips while being chased by Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen (93) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) breaks up pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) gives the football to a young fan after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) points upwards after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
x in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
x in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) breaks up pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) gives the football to a young fan after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Washington Redskins helmets sits on the field before the start of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) catches a touchdown pass beating out Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 37-27. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) runs past Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) and cornerback Jalen Mills (31) to score a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) walks back to the locker room at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Three-time national champion college football coach Urban Meyer, center, watches Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins NFL football game during the first half from Dan Snyder's box at FedEx Field, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) catches a touchdown pass beating out Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 37-27. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan pauses while speaking during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 37-27.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LANDOVER, Maryland — The Philadelphia Eagles did it again Sunday.
They earned their second straight victory with a thrilling comeback, rallying from a three-point deficit to beat Washington 37-27 before a pro-Eagles crowd at FedEx Field.
"We're just a very resilient team," quarterback Carson Wentz said.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
The victory set up a showdown next Sunday against Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field that will help decide the NFC East.
Both teams will need the win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
"We kind of dug ourselves a hole a couple of weeks ago (with a three-game losing streak), and we knew what was in front of us," coach Doug Pederson said. "Every week now is a playoff-type game for us. Every game is a must-win game. That's just the way it is."
The Eagles have responded with come-from-behind wins in back-to-back games.
Sunday's game against Washington (3-11) game down to the final minute.
The Eagles trailed 27-24 when Wentz directed a 75-play drive that ended with wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. making a leaping 4-yard catch for the go-ahead touchdown with 26 seconds left in regulation.
"You always think about big catches like that," Ward said. "When the ball was in the air, my whole mindset was, 'That (football) is mine.'"
Linebacker Nigel Bradham returned a fumble 47 yards for a TD on the game's final play.
As the Eagles celebrated on the field and headed toward the visitors' locker room, thousands of Eagles fans began to chant, "We want Dallas! We want Dallas!"
"I honestly didn't hear them chanting," Bradham said with a smile. "I was just trying to catch my breath."
The Eagles took their fans' breath away in the second half.
FedEx Field was a sea of green with Eagles fans comprising perhaps 75% of the crowd. They had very little reason to cheer in the first half, but "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" chants filled the air as they made their way out of the stadium.
The Redskins held the lead twice in the fourth quarter, 21-17 and 27-24. But each time, the Eagles answered the challenge with big plays.
Rookie running back Miles Sanders broke loose for a 56-yard gain during a drive that ended with Wentz's 2-yard TD pass to tight end Zach Ertz that put them ahead 24-21.
Sanders rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He was the first Eagle to rush for 100 yards since LeGarrette Blount gained 136 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 1, 2017. Sanders was the first Eagles rookie to reach the mark since Bryce Brown had 169 at Dallas in 2012.
To their credit, the Redskins (3-11) refused to fold.
Dustin Hopkins tied it 24-24 with a 53-yard field goal, then followed a Wentz fumble with a 43-yarder that put Washington up 27-24 with 4:53 left in regulation as the team's band played "Hail to the Redskins."
But the Eagles had time for one more comeback.
"I was pretty frustrated after that fumble," Wentz said. "I just wanted one more chance."
Eagles Redskins Football
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Eagles Redskins Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.