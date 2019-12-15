LANDOVER, Maryland — The Philadelphia Eagles did it again Sunday.

They earned their second straight victory with a thrilling comeback, rallying from a three-point deficit to beat Washington 37-27 before a pro-Eagles crowd at FedEx Field.

"We're just a very resilient team," quarterback Carson Wentz said.

The victory set up a showdown next Sunday against Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field that will help decide the NFC East.

Both teams will need the win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"We kind of dug ourselves a hole a couple of weeks ago (with a three-game losing streak), and we knew what was in front of us," coach Doug Pederson said. "Every week now is a playoff-type game for us. Every game is a must-win game. That's just the way it is."

The Eagles have responded with come-from-behind wins in back-to-back games.

Sunday's game against Washington (3-11) game down to the final minute.

The Eagles trailed 27-24 when Wentz directed a 75-play drive that ended with wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. making a leaping 4-yard catch for the go-ahead touchdown with 26 seconds left in regulation.

"You always think about big catches like that," Ward said. "When the ball was in the air, my whole mindset was, 'That (football) is mine.'"

Linebacker Nigel Bradham returned a fumble 47 yards for a TD on the game's final play.

As the Eagles celebrated on the field and headed toward the visitors' locker room, thousands of Eagles fans began to chant, "We want Dallas! We want Dallas!"

"I honestly didn't hear them chanting," Bradham said with a smile. "I was just trying to catch my breath."

The Eagles took their fans' breath away in the second half.

FedEx Field was a sea of green with Eagles fans comprising perhaps 75% of the crowd. They had very little reason to cheer in the first half, but "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" chants filled the air as they made their way out of the stadium.

The Redskins held the lead twice in the fourth quarter, 21-17 and 27-24. But each time, the Eagles answered the challenge with big plays.

Rookie running back Miles Sanders broke loose for a 56-yard gain during a drive that ended with Wentz's 2-yard TD pass to tight end Zach Ertz that put them ahead 24-21.

Sanders rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He was the first Eagle to rush for 100 yards since LeGarrette Blount gained 136 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 1, 2017. Sanders was the first Eagles rookie to reach the mark since Bryce Brown had 169 at Dallas in 2012.

To their credit, the Redskins (3-11) refused to fold.

Dustin Hopkins tied it 24-24 with a 53-yard field goal, then followed a Wentz fumble with a 43-yarder that put Washington up 27-24 with 4:53 left in regulation as the team's band played "Hail to the Redskins."

But the Eagles had time for one more comeback.

"I was pretty frustrated after that fumble," Wentz said. "I just wanted one more chance."

