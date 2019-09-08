PHILADELPHIA -— The Eagles overcame a rocky start to earn a convincing victory Sunday.
They erased a halftime deficit by scoring on all five of their second-half possessions for a 32-27 victory over Washington at Lincoln Financial Field.
Washington led 20-7 at halftime. The Eagles scored four touchdowns and a field goal in the second half.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson celebrated his return to the team by catching eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery also scored two TDs.
Quarterback Carson Wentz was 28 for 39 for 313 yards and three touchdowns.
The Redskins looked primed for an upset in the first half, when they jumped out to a 17-0 lead behind two long TD passes by Case Keenum, who went 30 for 45 for 380 yards and three TDs.
This is a developing story. Check back for further details.
