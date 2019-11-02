Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard looks up after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) runs in for a touchdown between Chicago Bears defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (76) and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Abdullah Anderson, a second-year defensive tackle with the Chicago Bears, had four tackles in a 23-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener Thursday. Anderson is a 2014 Absegami graduate.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
John Munson
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard looks up after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) runs in for a touchdown between Chicago Bears defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (76) and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Abdullah Anderson, a second-year defensive tackle with the Chicago Bears, had four tackles in a 23-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener Thursday. Anderson is a 2014 Absegami graduate.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard is much more interested in his current team than his old one.
Howard, who spent the previous three seasons with Chicago, doesn't have revenge on his mind heading into Sunday's game against the Bears at Lincoln Financial Field.
"You just got to treat it like a regular game," Howard told PhiladelphiaSportsNet.com on Friday. "I'm excited for it just because I get to see my old teammates and stuff, people I played with for three years. But you can't do anything different."
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Howard, who was acquired in an offseason trade, has enjoyed an impressive season with the Eagles. The 6-foot, 224-pounder is ranked sixth in the NFC with a team-high 443 rushing yards on 100 carries (4.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 78 yards and a TD.
His 3,813 rushing yards since 2016 rank second in the NFL behind Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott's 4,650.
The 25-year-old has also formed a productive tandem with rookie Miles Sanders. Howard provided the key block on Sanders' 65-yard TD run at Buffalo last week.
"He's very much a team guy," Wentz said of Howard on Wednesday. "He always gives everything he has, and he never complains. I love that guy, and he's a great teammate."
Here are a few other players to keep an eye on as the Eagles (4-4) start the second half of their regular season.
Eagles tackle Andre Dillard
Dillard, the team's first-round draft pick from Washington State, will make his third straight start at left tackle in place of injured veteran Jason Peters.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has gotten better each week and seems to have a bright future. He was viewed as Peters' heir apparent but has shown so much progress than Peters' status as the starter could be over.
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham
The Eagles' pass rush has been rolling recently after a slow start to the year. After getting just three sacks in the first four games, they have 18 over the last four, including four against the Bills.
Graham has been the spark, getting all of his team-high 5.5 sacks in the last four games. His relentless playing style also has produced a team-leading nine tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hurries, and he's third on the Eagles with 35 total tackles.
Eagles linebacker Nathan Gerry
There were a lot of questions about the Eagles' linebackers after Zach Brown was released and Nigel Bradham was sidelined with an ankle injury. Gerry has helped ease the concern with a solid performance.
The 6-2, 230-pounder leads the team with two interceptions, including a 51-yard return for a touchdown against the Jets, to go with a sack and 26 tackles.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery
Like Howard, Jeffery also began his NFL career with Chicago. The ninth-year NFL veteran spent his first six seasons with the Bears before signing with the Eagles as a free agent in 2017.
The Eagles need the 6-3, 218-pounder to step up over the second half of the season. Jeffery's 30 receptions rank second on the team behind tight end Zach Ertz's 39, but his current average of 10.6 yards per catch is the lowest of his career.
Bears defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson
Anderson, a Galloway Township resident and Absegami High School graduate, will have about 15 people rooting for him at the Linc.
The 6-3, 297-pounder has been serving as a backup defensive lineman for the Bears after spending all of last season and part of this season on the practice squad. Anderson has played in four games this season and got his first career sack two weeks ago against New Orleans' Teddy Bridgewater. He also has six tackles.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Cardinals Saints Football
Panthers 49ers Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Broncos Colts Football
Broncos Colts Football
Bengals Rams Football
Broncos Colts Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Broncos Colts Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Jets Jaguars Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Jets Jaguars Football
Broncos Colts Football
Giants Lions Football
Browns Patriots Football
Giants Lions Football
Giants Lions Football
Giants Lions Football
Giants Lions Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Bengals Rams Football
Giants Lions Football
Seahawks Falcons Football
Browns Patriots Football
Giants Lions Football
Browns Patriots Football
Giants Lions Football
Giants Lions Football
Giants Lions Football
Bengals Rams Football
Panthers 49ers Football
Raiders Texans Football
Bengals Rams Football
Raiders Texans Football
Raiders Texans Football
Jets Jaguars Football
Browns Patriots Football
Cardinals Saints Football
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Falcons Cardinals Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Redskins Dolphins Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Giants Patriots Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Bengals Ravens Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Redskins Dolphins Football
Bengals Ravens Football
Panthers Buccaneers Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Bengals Ravens Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Giants Patriots Football
Bengals Ravens Football
Bengals Ravens Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Giants Patriots Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Panthers Buccaneers Football
Giants Patriots Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Titans Broncos Football
Titans Broncos Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Bengals Ravens Football
Bengals Ravens Football
Titans Broncos Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Bengals Ravens Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Bengals Ravens Football
Titans Broncos Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Panthers Buccaneers Football
Panthers Buccaneers Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Titans Broncos Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Panthers Buccaneers Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Titans Broncos Football
Giants Patriots Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Falcons Cardinals Football
Cowboys Jets Football
Eagles Vikings Football
Saints Jaguars Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.