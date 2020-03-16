The Philadelphia Eagles brought back one of their 15 pending unrestricted free agents Monday morning, signing defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year contract, a few hours before the noon start of the "legal tampering" period, in which teams are allowed to negotiate with potential free agents across the league.
Teams can officially sign free agents starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Ridgeway, 25, played in seven games for the team last season, starting five, after Malik Jackson went down for the season in the opener. But Ridgeway ended up on IR as well, with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle became one of several injury-ravaged positions for a team that entered the season as a top NFC contender and finished 9-7, before a wild-card round loss to Seattle.
Ridgeway came to the Eagles last spring in a trade with Indianapolis, for a seventh-round pick. The Colts drafted him in the fourth round in 2016, out of Texas.
Here are the Eagles' remaining pending unrestricted free agents:
DB: Rodney McLeod, Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills. OL: Jason Peters, Halapoulivaati Vaitai. LB: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nigel Bradham. QB: Nate Sudfeld, Josh McCown. WR: Nelson Agholor. TE: Richard Rodgers. DL: Timmy Jernigan, Vinny Curry. RB: Jordan Howard.
Safety Malcolm Jenkins has said he will not play for the team this year if his contract isn't reworked.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.