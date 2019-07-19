Darren Sproles isn't ready to retire after all.
The 36-year-old running back/punt returner agreed to terms with the Eagles on a one-year contract Friday and will report to training camp at the NovaCare Complex next week for his 15th NFL season and sixth with the Eagles.
"We are excited to bring Darren back," the team said Friday in a statement on the Eagles' web site. "It isn’t very often that you have the opportunity to add a player who has the sixth-most total yards (19,520) in NFL history."
Sproles had indicated during an appearance at the Ocean City Music Pier in April that he was leaning toward trying to play one more season.
"I didn't get a full season (in 2018) to show what I can do," Sproles said in April. "I felt like I left something out there, like I have something left in the tank."
He was hampered by injuries the last two seasons.
A knee injury and broken arm forced him to miss most of the 2017 season, including Super Bowl LII. Last season, he was sidelined for 10 games with a nagging hamstring injury.
"My heart is in Philly," Sproles told the team's web site Friday. "That's where I want to end my career. That team, the city is like a family. ... I really want to go out on top. That's what I really want to do. I can't wait to get back with the guys."
Sproles joins crowded backfield that also includes Jordan Howard, Corey Clement, rookie Miles Sanders, Josh Adams, Boston Scott, Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey. Sanders, the team's second-round draft pick out of Penn State University, missed all of the offseason camps due to a hamstring injury.
Sproles' versatility as a receiver and blocker gives him an edge, plus he's one of the strongest leaders in the locker room.
He's also one of the best punt returners in league history.
The Eagles now have two outstanding punt returners in Sproles and wide receiver DeSean Jackson. They have scored a combined 11 touchdowns on punt returns and both have averaged over 9 yards per return.
"He is the ultimate professional, and a leader on and off the field," the team said of Sproles "He will add another proven talent to our running back room. His dynamic punt return skills are second to none."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.