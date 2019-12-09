Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is sacked for a nine-yard loss by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackles Corey Simon, left, and Darwin Walker, right, during the third quarter Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles beat the Giants, 27-6. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
PHILADELPHIA — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went back to where it all started Monday night.
Manning, who started against the Eagles in place of injured Daniel Jones, made his NFL regular-season debut at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 12, 2004, when he came on in relief of starter Kurt Warner late in a 31-12 loss to the Eagles.
He still winces at the memory.
Of the 408 sacks he's suffered during his 16-year NFL career, the first time he was slammed to the turf still ranks at the top in terms of pain.
"It was the biggest hit I've ever taken in my life," Manning told the NFL Network in July.
In the final minute of that game, Manning rolled out of the pocket near his own end zone.
Eagles defensive end Jerome McDougle stormed into the backfield and delivered a crushing blow that left the rookie motionless on the turf for several minutes.
"I thought he was dead," Manning's father, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, said in Ralph Vacchiano's book, "Eli Manning: The Making of a Quarterback."
"I've never seen anybody get hit that hard. I was real glad he got up."
The football popped out of Manning's grasp. Giants running back Ron Dayne, a graduate of Overbrook Regional High School in Camden County, scooped it up and ran out of bounds with about 10 seconds left in regulation.
Referees reportedly were so concerned about Manning they simply ended the game without forcing the Giants to run another play.
"I got destroyed," Manning told the NFL Network. "All I remember is (the officials) just called the game. They said, 'Game over.' I said, 'Sounds good to me. Let's go to the locker room.'"
It wound up being one of the few highlights of McDougle's NFL career. The Eagles' first-round draft pick in 2003, he had just two other sacks in his four seasons with the team. He missed the entire 2005 season after being shot in the abdomen during an armed robbery at his Miami home the day before training camp.
Coincidentally, he was Manning's teammate during the 2008 season.
Manning entered Monday's game having suffered 61 sacks against the Eagles in the regular season and playoffs. They dropped him eight times in one game in the 2006 season, with defensive end Jevon Kearse getting 2.5 and Trent Cole two.
The Eagles had six sacks against him last season, including two by defensive end Michael Bennett.
"He's one of the best to ever play, a Hall of Famer," Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said Thursday. "We've got to treat him like he's the same guy who was playing a few years ago."
Monday's game was Manning's 19th against the Eagles. The Giants were 7-11 with him starting against Philadelphia.
This season, he started the first two games before the Giants bench him in favor of rookie Daniel Jones. Monday's game served as a fitting backdrop for his return to the lineup.
"I'm trying to go out there, play hard, compete and try to get a win for the team," told the New York Daily News on Thursday. "The team is obviously going on a long (losing) stretch. Guys are working hard and doing everything right and deserve to feel good about the work that we're putting in."
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
