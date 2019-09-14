Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHILADELPHIA — Corey Clement was the odd running back out for the Eagles last week.
The Glassboro High School graduate didn't get a single carry in a 32-27 victory over Washington. He played special teams while Darren Sproles, Jordan Howard and rookie Miles Sanders combined to rush for 116 yards against the Redskins.
Clement might have been a tad frustrated, but he also knows that his role could change at Atlanta Sunday night.
"There's no need for me to stress over it," Clement said Thursday. "Some weeks my number's going to get called, and some weeks it won't. I just have to make sure I'm ready when it's my turn."
The versatility and depth in the backfield leaves coach Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Mike Groh and running backs coach Duce Staley with plenty of options.
Against the Redskins, Sproles was the top back in the first half and ended up rushing for a team-high 47 yards on nine carries. Howard, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Chicago, added 44 yards on six attempts. Sanders, a second-round draft pick from Penn State, had 25 yards on 11 carries, but also had a nifty, 21-yard touchdown run nullified by a controversial holding penalty on rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
According to the Allentown Morning Call, the NFL reviewed the play and said a penalty should not have been called.
"I knew it wasn't a penalty," Sanders said Thursday. "I thought I had my first NFL touchdown, but it is what it is. We got the 'W,' and that's all that matters."
All four backs have their own styles.
Howard is considered the power runner of the group, the one who can pick up first downs and wear down defenders. Sproles has the ability to beat defenses as a runner and receiver. Sanders has game-breaking speed but also power.
Sproles is considered the best blocker of the group, but Sanders showed potential against the Redskins.
"Darren's been teaching me a lot about picking up blitzes," Sanders said. "And I think I'm improving on it. I want to stay on the field as long as I can, and that's a way to do it."
Pederson calls the plays during the game, but it's Staley who determines which back (or backs) is on the field at a given time.
Depending on the situation, he will simply tap a back on the shoulder on the sideline and send him out.
"You don't know ahead of time," Howard said. "That's why you have to be ready when your number's called."
The Eagles have been using a committee approach since then-coach Chip Kelly traded running back LeSean McCoy, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, to Buffalo in 2014.
DeMarco Murray, Ryan Mathews and Sproles formed the Eagles' backfield in Kelly's final season in 2015. Pederson used Mathews, Sproles and Smallwood in 2016. LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi and Clement helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in the 2017 season.
Last season, with Ajayi, Sproles and Clement hampered by injuries, Pederson turned to Josh Adams and Smallwood to handle the load.
They upgraded the position during the offseason by adding Howard and Sanders. Sproles opted to return for one more season, and Clement is healthy again.
"I like our running backs," Pederson said Friday in a live-streamed news conference. "Whether it's Sproles, Miles, Corey and Jordan out there, I like being able to utilize their strengths and causing some (mismatches) defensively."
The Eagles' running back should have some success against the Falcons.
Atlanta surrendered a whopping 172 rushing yards in a 28-12 loss at Minnesota last week. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook gained 111 yards and scored two touchdowns on 21 carries.
"As running backs, we know we're going to get carries," Howard said. "It's up to us to take advantage of those opportunities."
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
