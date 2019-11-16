PHILADELPHIA — Assuming Jordan Howard is able to play Sunday, the Eagles will rely on a 1-2 punch of a running game against New England.
Howard, who was listed Friday as questionable with a shoulder injury coach Doug Pederson labeled a "stinger," likely would team with rookie Miles Sanders to help take pressure off quarterback Carson Wentz against the Patriots.
Just like the old days.
"You know how we do it around here," Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley said Thursday. "We've been doing a running back rotation for a long time."
They've been doing it for at least the mid-1990s. Ricky Watters and Charlie Garner combined for nearly 2,300 yards from scrimmage for coach Ray Rhodes in 1997.
Subsequent seasons featured various tandems, including Staley and Correll Buckhalter in the early 2000s, then the monster even had three heads once Brian Westbrook joined them.
Just two years ago, LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi, with a little help from rookie Corey Clement, lifted the Eagles to a Super Bowl.
"(Howard and Sanders) honestly remind me of Ricky Watters and Charlie Garner," Staley said. "They were like 'Thunder and Lightning' back then. That's what reminds of of every time I see (Howard and Sanders) on the field."
Howard, acquired from Chicago in the offseason, has used a powerful running style to rush for a team-high 525 yards and six touchdowns on 119 carries (4.4 yards per carry).
Sanders, a second-round draft pick out of Penn State, has shown game-breaking ability as a runner and receiver. He's rushed for 334 yards and a TD on 76 carres (4.4 yards per carry) while adding 22 receptions for 305 yards and a TD. He has the team's longest run from scrimmage (65 yards at Buffalo) and the longest pass (45 at Minnesota) aside from DeSean Jackson's two 50-yard TDs in the opener.
Howard moves the chains.
Sanders breaks them.
"We feel real confident in our running backs," offensive coordinator Mike Groh said Monday. "I really like the way they're running the ball."
Of course, the offensive line also deserves a ton of credit.
Center Jason Kelce, guards Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo, and tackles Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard and Jason Peters have controlled the line of scrimmage in the Eagles' wins.
"We really like it when we run the ball," Brooks said.
Brooks has been just as effective in pass protection, however.
The Eagles just signed him to a four-year, $52.4 million contract that makes him the highest-paid guard in the league.
"He's clearly the best guard in the league and is finally being appreciated," Kelce said Wednesday. "He's just an incredible player."
Ajayi's role
Pederson indicated during Friday there's a chance Ajayi could get a few carries. Ajayi re-signed with the team Friday to replace veteran Darren Sproles, who was placed on injured reserve with a torn hip flexor.
"Man, what I ride," Sproles said on Instagram Friday. "I put my all in this game since the age of 8. I played every snap like it was my last. If I never put on that No. 43 again I have no regrets. I gave it my all and I hope I made my family proud."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.