Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) is greeted in the end zone by teammate wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) raises his arms after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) is greeted in the end zone by teammate wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) raises his arms after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2 (touchdown passes by Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins)
You had to be there
During pregame warmups, Carson Wentz spotted in the stands a young fan wearing a No. 20 Century High School jersey, the number the Eagles quarterback once wore at the Bismarck, North Dakota, school. Wentz autographed the jersey for him.
Three stars
1. Eagles running back Miles Sanders (122 rushing yards, 2 TDs)
2. Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (130 receiving yards, TD)
3. Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. (game-winning TD catch)
Turning point
The Eagles were trailing 27-24 when tight end Dallas Goedert made a diving, one-handed catch during the game-winning drive.
Eagles’ best play
The Eagles took a 17-14 lead in the third quarter when Wentz darted away from a pass rush and zipped a 15-yard touchdown pass to Miles Sanders in the back corner of the end zone.
Eagles’ worst play
McLaurin grabbed a 20-yard pass from Haskins, broke away from cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Jalen Mills, and outran linebacker Nate Gerry to the end zone for a 75-yard TD.
Did you notice?
Eagles rookie center/guard Nate Herbig was in uniform for the first time this season. He was on the inactive list for the first 13 games. ... Wide receiver Rob Davis was on the field for the Eagles first offensive play. ... Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside dropped a touchdown pass in the second quarter. ... A pair of fumbles on the same play in the third quarter was negated by an incomplete pass. ... Ward had four receptions during the final drive. ... Nigel Bradham’s 47-yard fumble yard fumble return for a TD on the final play enabled the Eagles to cover the point spread.
Parting shots
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz: “That stadium is going to be rocking next week for the Cowboys game. It’s going to be a crazy environment.”
Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan: “We played our hearts out. It just wasn’t enough.”
