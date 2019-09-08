Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Eagles took the lead for good at 21-20 in the third quarter when Wentz and Jackson teamed up for a 53-yard touchdown.
Eagles' best play
The Eagles' first touchdown of the season came when Jackson bolted past the Redskins' secondary and caught a 51-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Eagles' worst play
The Redskins scored on two long pass plays in the first half. Tight end Vernon Davis hurdled Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby and broke away from safety Andrew Sendejo for a 48-yard TD on Washington's first possession.
Did you notice?
Jackson got the loudest ovation during pregame introductions. ... Jackson had an 11-yard reception on the first drive, then drew a 15-yard penalty for throwing a punch at Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar. ... Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders gained 2 yards on his first NFL carry. ... Fans were booing midway through the second quarter ... They were cheering when Wentz hit Jackson for that long TD. ... Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced right guard Brandon Brooks in the fourth quarter and committed two holding penalties.
Parting shots
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham: "Nobody was down at halftime because we knew we were better than that."
Redskins coach Jay Gruden: "This is a total team loss."
