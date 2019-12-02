Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was at a loss Monday, just like his team was the last three Sundays.
He had trouble coming up with a suitable explanation for the Eagles’ embarrassing performance in a 37-31 loss at Miami.
“There were plays to be made in that game, and we didn’t make them,” Pederson said during Monday’s livestreamed news conference. “(The Dolphins) made those plays and ultimately came out on top.”
The defeat is considered the worst of Pederson’s four-year tenure because of the circumstances.
The Eagles (5-7) had lost two straight to New England and Seattle, but all the pregame talk centered around how the Dolphins’ game was the start of a streak of games against inferior opponents.
The Eagles were 10-point favorites against a Dolphins (3-9) team that was coming off a lopsided loss to Cleveland and battling a slew of injuries.
“It’s a frustrating loss,” Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said Sunday in quotes provided by the Dolphins. “We were hoping for a big road win to kind of get us out of the funk.”
They seemed headed for the predicted easy win after jumping to a 28-14 lead but scored just three points in the second half.
Penalties and dropped passes prevented them from building on the lead. Defensive lapses enabled Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Devante Parker, tight end Mike Gesicki and the rest of Miami’s offense to climb back in it.
Parker had seven receptions for 159 yards and scored two touchdowns. Gesicki, a 2014 Southern Regional High School graduate, caught his second TD pass in as many games.
“Fitz just does a phenomenal job just putting the ball up and giving you a chance (to catch it),” Gesicki said in quotes provided by the Dolphins. “Like I’ve always said, when you’re given an opportunity, you have to go make a play.”
The biggest TD pass for Miami, however, was caught by their place-kicker, Jason Sanders. Holder/punter Matt Hack flipped a 1-yard pass to Sanders after the Dolphins lined up in a funky formation.
Call it “Miami Special.”
“I loved it,” Sanders said. “How often do you get to see a kicker (score) a touchdown or even a punter throwing to a kicker? I think that’s the unique part.”
Despite the defeat, the Eagles are still alive in the playoff race.
They remain one game behind Dallas (6-6) in the NFC East with four regular-season games left, including two against the New York Giants (2-10), a rematch with the Cowboys (6-6) and the season finale against Washington (3-9).
If the Eagles go 4-0, they would win the division on a tiebreaker over Dallas.
“There is still a chance for us,” Pederson said. “We control our own destiny. That’s going to be the message moving forward to this football team.”
