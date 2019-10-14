The Eagles evidently didn't appreciate linebacker Zach Brown's decision to criticize Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins last week.
The team released Brown on Monday, a day after Cousins threw for 333 and four touchdowns in the Vikings' 38-20 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Brown made headlines last week for calling Cousins the "weakest part" of the Vikings offense. The two were teammates in Washington in 2017.
"I think every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball," Brown told ESPN.com Friday. "For me, that's probably the weakest part of their offense is him. Everything else is good. They've got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They have real good receivers. You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands."
Cousins tore apart the Eagles' defense, completing 22 of 29 passes. He threw three touchdown passes to wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Brown acknowledged Cousins' performance after the game, telling Inquirer.com that "He did a good job today. He played good, you know? Hats off to him."
Brown, who signed with the Eagles as a free agent in the offseason, played 58 of the Eagles' 72 defensive snaps against the Vikings. The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder was credited with five tackles, raising his season total to 29 tackles in six games.
Without Brown and Nigel Bradham, who was injured against the Vikings, the Eagles will use Nathan Gerry and Kamu-Grugier Hill as their top linebackers.
