Records: Eagles 3-2; Vikings 3-2
Line: Vikings by 3 points
Over/under: 44
TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver (Fox)
Forecast: Indoors (U.S. Bank Stadium)
My pick (season record: 3-2): Eagles winning streak comes to an end. Vikings 24, Eagles 21
Last time met: Dan Bailey’s 52-yard field goal in the final minutes gave the Vikings a 23-21 victory over the Eagles last season on Oct. 7, 2018. Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph returned a fumble 64 yards for a touchdown.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: They return to the scene of their win in Super Bowl LII and come away with a victory. Carson Wentz throws two TD passes. Running back Jordan Howard rushes for 100 yards. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick returns an interception for a TD. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws two interceptions.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They can’t sustain the momentum they gained against the Jets. Wentz can’t find any open receivers and throws two interceptions. Howard fumbles once. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rushes for 100 yards. Cousins throws three TD passes.
Keep an eye on: Cook (No. 33). Cook, 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, is the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 542 yards on 92 carries (5.9 yards per carry) with five touchdowns.
Notable numbers
Series is tied 14-14. ... Eagles have won two of the last three and seven of the last 10 vs. the Vikings. ... Vikings are 2-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium this season. ... Cousins is 5-3 all time vs. Eagles. ... Eagles are 1-1 on the road this season.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain) is expected to miss his fourth straight game. Running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps strain) will not play. Jordan Howard has emerged as the top ball carrier. Wentz has 10 TD passes against just two interceptions. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor has been struggling.
Vikings: They rely a lot on their running game behind Cook and Alexander Mattison, though the passing game has been opened up more recently. Cousins has five TDs and two interceptions. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are both dangerous wide receivers.
EDGE IS EVEN
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They dominated the Jets with 10 sacks, two defensive touchdowns and three turnovers. Graham set a career high with three sacks. Scandrick was a standout in his debut last week with two sacks and a fumble return for a TD. Underrated linebacker Nate Gerry returned an interception for a TD. An injury-riddled secondary is still inconsistent.
Vikings: They’ve held four of their five opponents to 16 points or less. End Danielle Hunter leads the team with five sacks, and end Everson Griffith has three. Linebacker Eric Kendricks, younger brother of former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks, leads the team with 30 tackles.
EDGE TO VIKINGS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson has leaned toward a more balanced offense.
Vikings: Mike Zimmer is considered a defensive mastermind.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: Stadium brings back fond memories.
Vikings: They’re coming off an impressive win over the Giants.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune
“Cook, the Vikings’ heartbeat offensively, is on pace for an all-world and franchise-record 2,374 yards from scrimmage.”
Key matchup
Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) vs. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19). Douglas has improved over the course of the season. Thielen has 20 receptions for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
