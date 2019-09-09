Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, left, scores a touchdown against Washington’s Montae Nicholson during the second half of their game Sunday in Philadelphia. Jackson, who played for the Redskins from 2014 to 2016 after the Eagles released him, returned to the team the drafted him and caught eight passes for 154 yards and touchdowns of 51 and 53 yards. For more on the game, see Sports starting on B1. For a gallery of photos from the game, go to PressofAC.com.
Eagles (1-0) at Atlanta (0-1), 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The Eagles came back to beat Washington in their opener but will need to play better against the Falcons. Atlanta will look to bounce back after a 28-12 loss at Minnesota. The Falcons' roster includes defensive lineman Jack Crawford, a St. Augustine Prep graduate who lives in Egg Harbor Township.
Evaluating the Eagles
Observations from the 32-27 victory over Washington
Guard Brandon Brooks: Impressive comeback from torn Achilles.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson: Couldn't have asked for a better return.
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson: Might be out for a while with a foot injury.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery: Scored his first career rushing touchdown.
Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Too many mistakes in brief appearance.
Evaluating the running backs
The new rotation of Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles combined for 116 rushing yards on 26 carries. The trio was especially effective in the second half, when the Eagles committed to the run game. Corey Clement was surprisingly a no-factor.
3-and-out with Doug Pederson
From Monday's livestreamed news conference
Q: How did you think the guys coming off injuries played?
A: They were outstanding, starting with Brandon Brooks. He was explosive. (Defensive tackle) Fletcher Cox was the same way. All those guys did some nice things.
Q: What was the difference between the first and second halves?
A: It just boiled down to execution. In the first half, the defense couldn't get off the field, and the offense couldn't convert on third down. The only way we were going to get back in the game was to convert those.
Q: What did you think of your pass rush?
A: In the second half, we made a conscious effort to get after (Redskins quarterback Case Keenum). (Defensive tackle) Timmy Jernigan was disruptive at times.
