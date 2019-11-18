Patriots Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles’ Nelson Agholor (13) cannot catch a pass in the end zone against New England Patriots’ J.C. Jackson (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

 Michael Perez

Why this is their biggest game of the year

Eagles (5-5) vs. Seattle (8-2), Sunday, 1 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

Beating Seattle would be a big victory in the Eagles' quest to earn a playoff spot. Sunday's loss to New England, combined with Dallas' win over Detroit, left the Eagles one game behind the Cowboys in the NFC East. They also trail the Seahawks, Minnesota (8-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-4 entering Monday night's game) in the wild-card race.

Evaluating the Eagles

Observations from the 17-10 loss to New England

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor: Can't seem to catch a pass in critical situations.

Running back Jay Ajayi: Never left the sideline.

Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Big catch in the fourth quarter.

Tackle Lane Johnson: He was sorely missed.

Cornerback Ronald Darby: Outstanding effort.

Cornerback Jalen Mills: Ditto.

Evaluating the quarterback

The lack of a supporting cast really hurt Carson Wentz, though he was also at fault. He missed some throws but still had a chance to deliver at least a tie until Agholor dropped a pass in the end zone at the end of the game.

Three-and-out with Doug Pederson

From Sunday

How much did it hurt not having Jordan Howard and Alshon Jeffrey?

A: You always miss players. Jordan is one of them. Alshon is one. You would love to have DeSean (Jackson) out there and (Darren) Sproles. But this is football. You have to coach up the guys you have.

What was your message to the team after the game?

A: We have to coach better, and we have to play better. We didn't make enough plays on offense.

What was your assessment of Carson Wentz's performance?

A: I thought overall, he really was into the game plan, into the game. He made some really good decisions. I thought for the most part, he played pretty well.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments