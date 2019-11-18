Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Nelson Agholor (13) cannot catch a pass in the end zone against New England Patriots’ J.C. Jackson (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Eagles (5-5) vs. Seattle (8-2), Sunday, 1 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field
Beating Seattle would be a big victory in the Eagles' quest to earn a playoff spot. Sunday's loss to New England, combined with Dallas' win over Detroit, left the Eagles one game behind the Cowboys in the NFC East. They also trail the Seahawks, Minnesota (8-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-4 entering Monday night's game) in the wild-card race.
Evaluating the Eagles
Observations from the 17-10 loss to New England
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor: Can't seem to catch a pass in critical situations.
Running back Jay Ajayi: Never left the sideline.
Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Big catch in the fourth quarter.
Tackle Lane Johnson: He was sorely missed.
Cornerback Ronald Darby: Outstanding effort.
Cornerback Jalen Mills: Ditto.
Evaluating the quarterback
The lack of a supporting cast really hurt Carson Wentz, though he was also at fault. He missed some throws but still had a chance to deliver at least a tie until Agholor dropped a pass in the end zone at the end of the game.
Three-and-out with Doug Pederson
From Sunday
How much did it hurt not having Jordan Howard and Alshon Jeffrey?
A: You always miss players. Jordan is one of them. Alshon is one. You would love to have DeSean (Jackson) out there and (Darren) Sproles. But this is football. You have to coach up the guys you have.
What was your message to the team after the game?
A: We have to coach better, and we have to play better. We didn't make enough plays on offense.
What was your assessment of Carson Wentz's performance?
A: I thought overall, he really was into the game plan, into the game. He made some really good decisions. I thought for the most part, he played pretty well.
