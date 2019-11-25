Why this is their BIGGEST game Eagles (5-6) at Miami (2-9), Sunday, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium
The Eagles are entering a crucial stretch of the season that will determine whether or not they make the playoffs. Their best chance of qualifying is to win the NFC East. They are one game behind Dallas (6-5), but they have an opportunity to make up some ground. The Dolphins' game starts a favorable part of the schedule for the Eagles. Four of their last five games are against teams that are 2-9.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE Observations from the 17-9 loss to Seattle Guard Brandon Brooks: Anxiety issues resurfaced. Tackle Andre Dillard: Inability to play right tackle was not a surprise. Safety Malcolm Jenkins: Career-best two sacks. Safety Rodney McLeod: Back to his old self. Wide receiver Greg Ward Jr.: Proved he belongs in the lineup.
Quarterback Carson Wentz: Worst game of his career. Evaluating the offensive line
Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland made a major personnel error. Moving Dillard to right tackle, a position he had never played on any level, lasted one half. If Lane Johnson can't play against the Dolphins, take Jason Peters up on his offer to play there and use Dillard on the left side.
Three-and-out with Doug Pederson From Monday's livestreamed news conference Q: What's your take on Carson Wentz and the offense?
A: If you take away the turnovers, it wasn't that bad.
Q: What is his hand injury?
A: He has a hand bruise, and it's sore, but he should be fine for Sunday.
Q: What is Lane Johnson's status?
A: He is still in the concussion protocol, but I'm hoping that he might be able to practice on Wednesday.
