Why this is their biggest game of the season

Eagles (5-4) vs. New England (8-1), Sunday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles' victory over Chicago put them back in solid position to earn a playoff spot in the NFC. A tough stretch of games looms, however, with back-to-back games against the Patriots and Seattle. Like the Eagles, the Patriots are also off next Sunday and figure to be extra motivated after their loss to Baltimore. They also undoubtedly remember Super Bowl LII.

Evaluating the Eagles

Observations from the 22-14 victory over Chicago

Defensive end Genard Avery: Didn't take long to make an impact.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox: Back to his old self.

Tackle Andre Dillard: Jason Peters era is over.

Defensive end Brandon Graham: Clearly the team's best defensive player.

Running back Jordan Howard: Deserves a contract extension.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson: Comeback didn't last long.

Evaluating the coach

Doug Pederson took some heat early in the game for his play-calling in the red zone that forced the Eagles to settle for two field goals. When the game was on the line in the fourth quarter, his mix of runs and passes enabled the Eagles to essentially clinch the win with a drive that lasted more than eight minutes.

Three-and-out with Doug Pederson

From Sunday

Q: What did you tell the team after the game?

A: This was a great way to finish out the first nine games of the season. It was a great team win.

Q: Do you have a feel for this team? The ebb and flow has been so big so far this season.

A: What I see from this football team is that this team finds a way to stick together and to battle. I know the type of guys we have.

Q: What was your impression of the drive at the end of the game?

A: It goes back to trusting the players. We didn't have to get real creative. I just had to find the right play (for the right situation).

