PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will return to the scene of one of the greatest moments in franchise history Sunday.
The last time they played at Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium was Feb. 4, 2018, the date the Eagles won their first championship in 57 years with a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII.
The Eagles have no plans to reflect upon that special moment, however.
"(Heck) no," Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said Wednesday. "Now is not the time to reminisce. Our only focus should be on Sunday's game."
Some players admitted to having a special fondness for the arena.
Defensive end Brandon Graham was part of perhaps the biggest defensive play in Eagles' lore during the Super Bowl. His strip sack against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett recovered the fumble — foiled the Patriots' late rally.
He smiled Wednesday while recalling the play and holding his young daughter, Emerson — she turned 2 the day of the Super Bowl — during the postgame ceremony.
"That play will also be a big part of my career," Graham said. "But now, it's time for me to make some new memories on that field."
After the game, confetti fell from the roof of the stadium while thousands of Eagles fans, some of whom had waited decades to see their team win a championship, cheered and cried.
The crowd will be decidedly different Sunday. The stands will be a sea of purple and gold instead of green. But not everyone will be pulling for the Vikings.
There will also be some fans rooting for Carson Wentz, who is from Bismarck, North Dakota, and starred at North Dakota State University.
It will be their first chance to see him play for the Eagles in person. Wentz missed the Super Bowl with a knee injury, and Nick Foles led the team to the victory and was named the game's MVP.
"Minnesota's about three hours from North Dakota and also from NDSU," Wentz said Wednesday. "Without any doubt, there will be a big contingency of family and friends there, and I'm excited to play in front of them."
Sunday's game is the first of three straight road contests for the Eagles (3-2). After facing the Vikings (3-2), they go to Dallas (3-2) and Buffalo (4-1).
The Eagles are the only team in the NFL with three consecutive road games this season.
"We're just focusing on one at a time, honestly," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. "We're focused on the Vikings this week. But this is the start of that run for us. If you want to get to where you want to be at the end of the year, these are games that are sort of benchmark games for us."
Notes: Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain) did not practice Wednesday and is considered a long shot to play Sunday. He's missed the last three games.
"We're going to try to at least progress him this week," Pederson said, "try to get him on the field and see what he can do from a rehab standpoint only, see where's he's at and go from there."
In addition to Jackson, running back Corey Clement (shoulder), cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), cornerback Orlando Scandrick (illness) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) also did not practice.
Safety Rodney McLeod (knee) and tackle Jason Peters (knee) were limited.
