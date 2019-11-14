PHILADELPHIA — While some players left town for a few days during the Eagles’ open week, rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside spent the bulk of the break at the NovaCare Complex.
He wanted to get comfortable enough with the offense that he might get a chance to shed the “bust” label that’s been attached to him for much of the season.
“I probably studied 500 plays a day,” Arcega-Whiteside said Thursday.
The second-round draft pick out of Stanford University enters Sunday’s game against New England with just two receptions for 14 yards. His last catch was a 10-yarder against Detroit on Sept. 22.
Despite a rash of injuries at that position, he’s been stuck on the sideline for most of the year behind Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery and Mack Hollins, even though Hollins hasn’t caught a pass in the last five games.
“It’s been frustrating,” Arcega-Whiteside said. “But I could do one of two things. I could (hang) my head or I could keep working and learning.”
One of the problems was that Arcega-Whiteside was initially focused on just learning the X wide receiver position, which is where Jeffery plays. When DeSean Jackson suffered his abdominal injury in the second game of the season at Atlanta, coaches expanded his playbook to include Jackson’s Z position and Agholor’s Y spot.
Considering each position has about 300 plays during a game, it took some time for him to catch up.
“Learning a new position and not getting any reps at it is tough as a rookie player,” Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said last month.
Arcega-Whiteside has apparently started to make progress.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder was on the field for 15 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 22-14 victory over Chicago on Nov. 3, though he had no catches.
He could get more playing time against the Patriots, considering Jackson is on injured reserve and Jeffery hasn’t practiced yet this week due to an ankle injury.
“I think everything started to click for me during the Bears game,” Arcega-White said. “Before, I was always thinking about my assignment on every play, but now it’s all coming naturally for me. I feel like I’m much farther along than I was earlier this season.”
If Jeffery can’t play, Arcega-Whiteside figures to split reps with Agholor, Hollins and Jordan Matthews, who just re-signed with the Eagles earlier this week for his third tour with the team.
In 2018, Matthews had 20 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles, then caught a 37-yard TD pass from quarterback Nick Foles in the playoffs against New Orleans.
Throughout his Eagles career, he’s formed a great relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz on and off the field.
“I’m excited to have him back because obviously he’s a good friend of mine,” Wentz said Wednesday. “First of all, he’s very familiar with the offense, which is nice. But he’s also an exceptional teammate on the field and in the locker room.”
Notes: Guard Brandon Brooks, who just signed a contract extension earlier this week, was named the Eagles’ winner of the Ed Block Courage Award on Thursday. Brooks suffered a torn Achilles tendon against the Saints in the playoffs but hasn’t missed a game this season.
Jeffery, running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) did not practice Thursday. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and tackle Jason Peters (knee) were limited.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.