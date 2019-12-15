Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LANDOVER, Md. — Miles Sanders helped the Philadelphia Eagles run away with a victory Sunday.
The rookie running back rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and set two franchise records in a 37-27 win over Washington at FedEx Field.
“He’s had a lot on his plate, especially as a rookie, but he keeps getting it done,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “I’m just so proud of the kid.”
Sanders, 22, broke the team’s rookie records for rushing yards and total yards from scrimmage in a season. The previous marks were set in the 2008 season by running back LeSean McCoy and wide receiver DeSean Jackson, respectively.
Sanders, a second-round draft pick from Penn State, finished Sunday’s game with 687 rushing yards for the season. McCoy’s record was 637. Sanders’ 1,120 total yards from scrimmage topped the 1,008 Jackson accumulated.
“It’s a blessing, man,” Sanders said. “This stuff doesn’t feel real. But I don’t want to make this about me. It’s great to be mentioned with those guys, to be in the same conversation with those guys, but I was focused on getting this W.”
He was a big reason the Eagles got the W.
His touchdown reception, a 15-yarder in the third quarter, gave the Eagles a 17-14 lead. Wentz had scrambled away from pressure when he spotted Sanders in the back corner of the end zone and zipped a pass to him that the rookie caught while falling to his back.
“I saw him sitting in the back (of the end zone),” Wentz said. “I knew I had to let it rip. I got a little nervous when I let it go, but once I saw it hit him in the chest, I was happy.”
Sanders provided another highlight-quality play in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles regain the lead.
On third-and-11 from the Eagles’ 24-yard line, the 5-foot-11, 211-pounder burst through a giant hole on the left side, then charged upfield for a 56-yard gain that led to Wentz’s 2-yard TD pass to tight end Zach Ertz that put the Eagles up 24-21.
Sanders became the first Eagle to rush for 100 yards in a game since LeGarrett Blount ran for 136 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 1, 2017 and was the first Eagles rookie to accomplish the feat since Bryce Brown had 169 at Dallas on Dec. 2, 2012.
“Just like everybody’s rookie season, there have been some ups and downs,” Sanders said. “All I’ve been trying to focus on is coming in every day to work and just trying to get better.”
His workload has increased in recent weeks.
Sanders opened the season as the backup to Jordan Howard, but Howard missed his fifth straight game Sunday with a shoulder injury. Sanders is now the main ball carrier while Boston Scott comes in as a change-of-pace back.
“It’s just a matter of experience with Miles,” coach Doug Pederson said. “Being the guy, so to speak. Even though he’s technically a rookie, through experience he’s been getting better each week.”
