Sunday's game against Seattle will mark the first time Philadelphia Eagles rookie Andre Dillard has played right tackle.

Ever.

Since he first started playing football at age 14, he's always lined up on the left side. Needless to say, moving to right side has been a challenge.

"Say you write with your right hand and all of a sudden you had to write a big essay with your left hand right now," Dillard told NBCSports.com on Friday. "Think about how that would feel. It's kind of like that. Your brain kind of acts like a muscle in this case. If you do one thing one way for 10 years, like I have, then everything about you is geared toward that. If you flip it, your brain is kinda like, 'Whoa.'"

The Eagles drafted Dillard, 23, in the first round in April as the heir apparent to Jason Peters at left tackle. Dillard has even started three games there while Peters battled a knee injury. Now the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder is being called upon to replace right tackle Lane Johnson, who suffered a concussion in last Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England and was still in concussion protocol as of Friday.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Johnson against the Patriots, but Pederson and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland evidently have more confidence in Dillard, despite his lack of experience.

"One of the things we loved about Andre is his flexibility, his versatility to play both left and right," Pederson said in Friday's livestreamed news conference. "Each day (in practice) he's getting better. He's really settled in. He's trending in the right direction."

Dillard will face a formidible opponent Sunday.

The Seahawks' defense is led by end Jadeveon Clowney, whom they acquired in a trade from Houston just before the start of the regulation season. The 6-5, 255-pounder leads the Seahawks with three sacks and is regarded as one of the most athletic defensive linemen in the NFL.

"It's going as smooth as can be (expected)," Dillard said. "It's obviously going to be a challenge, but I'm up for it, and I'm perfectly capable."

Eagles running back Jordan Howard likely will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury. According to Pederson, he had not been cleared for contact as of Friday morning.

Jay Ajayi, who was re-signed last week, likely will get some carries against the Seahawks, along with rookie Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.

Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery are expected to play, despite missing parts of practice this week with knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

"Listen, we know in this sport, in this game, you've got to play sometimes when you're beat up," Pederson said. "Both those guys are tough guys, and I'm fully expecting them. It's a mindset, and you just have to block it out and go play. Obviously, it's a little harder during the week out there in practice, but you get to game day, you feel good, juices are flowing and you play well."

