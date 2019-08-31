The Philadelphia Eagles will have a different leading rusher this season.
Running back Josh Adams, who led the team with 511 yards and three rushing touchdowns in 2018, was among the 37 players released, waived or placed on injured reserve on Friday and Saturday.
NFL teams were required to be at the regular-season roster limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles had 90 players before the trimming started Friday afternoon with 25 roster moves.
Teams can begin forming their 10-player practice squads Sunday. Several of the players who were cut by the Eagles are candidates to join that unit, including running backs Donnel Pumphrey and Boston Scott, rookie offensive lineman Sua Opeta, rookie quarterback Clayton Thorson and rookie defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins from Rutgers, but they must first pass through waivers.
By waiving Thorson, a fifth-round draft pick from Northwestern University, and releasing Cody Kessler on Friday, the Eagles have decided to go with Josh McCown as Carson Wentz's backup for at least the first few games while Nate Sudfeld recovers from a fractured left wrist.
Adams began last season on the Eagles' practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. He became expendable this year after the team traded for running back Jordan Howard and drafted former Penn State star Miles Sanders in the second round.
The Eagles have four running backs on the 53-man roster — Howard, Sanders, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement.
In addition to Adams, Scott and Pumphrey, the Eagles released veteran running back Wendell Smallwood, who rushed for 850 yards and five TDs in three seasons with the team. As a rookie in 2016, he had 47 receptions for 388 yards and two TDs and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score.
Wide receiver Greg Ward lost out to Mack Hollins for one of the final roster spots. Ward outplayed him during the preseason, but Hollins is considered among the team's best special-teams players.
Among the defensive players released Saturday was last season's playoff hero, defensive tackle Treyvon Hester. Hester became famous in Eagles lore by using his fingertips to deflect a last-second field goal attempt by Chicago's Cody Parkey in the Eagles' 16-15 win.
Defensive end Daeshon Hall was rewarded for his outstanding preseason with a roster spot. Hall got four sacks and three forced fumbles during the preseason.
Kessler, cornerback Orlando Scandrick and Pumphrey were among the players erased from the roster Friday. Scandrick's unemployment is not expected to last long, however. The Eagles likely will sign him after the first game to a nonguaranteed contract. They open the regular season Sept. 8 against Washington.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.