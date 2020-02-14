Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy holds up the trophy after he was named MVP of the Citrus Bowl after defeating Michigan in an NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) celebrates a 30-23 overtime win against Baylor during the Big 12 Championship game, in Arlington, Texas. Lamb was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
Well, what did you think of the first week of the XFL? Will you watch it again this week? Did you see anybody you'd like to see in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform? Does it have a beat you can dance to? (American Bandstand reference. May need to Google it if you're under 50.)
The first major offseason event on the NFL calendar is less than two weeks away. More than 320 draft prospects will descend on Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine from Feb. 23 to March 2. For the first time ever, the combine is going prime time. All of the testing will be done at night, which isn't going over well with the coaches, who prefer to spend their combine evenings at St. Elmo's Steakhouse and/or the hotel bar.
The Eagles are going to look closely at several position groups at the combine, including wide receiver. They need to add speed, particularly if they wave bye-bye to DeSean Jackson.
So those combine 40 times will carry more significance than usual. More on that in a moment.
One other important aspect of the combine: Eagles general manager Howie Roseman andc oach Doug Pederson will address the media on Tuesday, Feb. 25 for the first time since the team revamped its coaching, training and personnel staffs.
The Eagles have the 21st pick in the first round of the April draft. The popular sentiment right now is they'll use that selection on a wide receiver. That's hardly a sure thing, but they definitely need to add at least one wideout early in the draft.
This is one of the deepest wide receiver groups in years. Draft analyst Ben Fennell, an Emmy award-winning producer, editor and researcher for several media outlets, including the NFL Network and ESPN college football, breaks down the wide receiver position for us:
Jerry Jeudy
6-1, 192 — Alabama
Fennell: "Jeudy is a dangerous combination of explosiveness and suddenness. He's a route-running technician with deliberate movements. He could make a defender miss in a phone booth." His negatives: "Doesn't have great play strength. Has a slight frame."
NFL comp: Antonio Brown
Ceedee Lamb
6-2, 192 — Oklahoma
Fennell: "Lamb has great body control that allows him to adjust to passes. He's a returner once he has the ball in his hands. Has lightning-fast feet that allow him to get in and out of his breaks quickly. Playing in the Big 12, he doesn't see a lot of press coverage. So that's kind of an unknown at this point." His negatives: "He hasn't seen much press coverage, so that's still a bit of an unknown with him."
NFL comp: Chad Johnson
Jalen Reagor
5-10, 196 — Texas Christian
Fennell: "Reagor is a crafty, twitchy, explosive athlete. His numbers were down this season (43 catches, 611 yards, 5 TDs) over last season (72-1,061-9), but he's a terrific receiver. He's competitive at the catch point despite a lack of size. Has good body control. He's a speed demon who is a playmaker with the ball in his hands." His negatives: "Lack of concentration leads to drops at times. He wasn't used very creatively in TCU's offense."
Comp: Brandin Cooks
Henry Ruggs III
5-11, 192 — Alabama
Fennell: "Ruggs has sprinter's speed. He reportedly ran a sub-4.3 forty this past summer. He's a high-effort, competitive player who can block and play on special teams. Ruggs is an exceptional yards-after-the-catch receiver. The biggest question about him is his positional fit in the NFL. Can he play in the slot or is he a gadget wide receiver?' His negatives: "Questions about his positional fit in the NFL. Can he play in the slot or is he a gadget wide receiver?"
NFL comp: Santana Moss
Laviska Shenault
6-2, 224 — Colorado
Fennell: "Shenault has gadget abilities. You can use him in Wildcat, on end-arounds and jet sweeps. Good after the catch. He has strong, confident hands. He can make tough grabs and can catch the ball in traffic. He has deceptive speed. He has excellent burst and acceleration as well as long speed. Biggest question is whether he can stay healthy. He has been sidelined with multiple injuries at Colorado." His negatives: "He's had multiple injuries, so there are questions about his ability to handle a heavy workload and stay healthy at the next level."
NFL comp: Sammy Watkins
Other wide receivers to keep an eye on:
— Tee Higgins, 6-3, 205, Clemson (comp: Braylon Edwards)
— KJ Hill, 6-0, 198, Ohio State (comp: Stefan Diggs)
— Brandon Aiyuk, 5-11, 203, Arizona St. (comp: Kendall Wright)
