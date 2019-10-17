PHILADELPHIA — The cold, harsh nature of the NFL was on display at the NovaCare Complex this week.
One of the cubicles toward the back of the Eagles' locker room, located between running back Boston Scott and linebacker Nathan Gerry, is now empty, save for a few hangers. The name plate reads "Philadelphia Eagles."
It used to read "Zach Brown," but that one was removed after Brown was cut Monday, one day after the Eagles' 38-20 loss to Minnesota.
"I found out about it on Twitter like everyone else," Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said Wednesday. "This is a crazy league. I didn't see that coming, but players come and go all the time. It's a business."
Brown, who was in his first season with the Eagles, came under fire a week ago after he criticized Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, a former teammate in Washington in 2017. He suggested Cousins was the weakest part of the Vikings' offense and that defenses actually wanted him to throw the ball.
Cousins threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns against the Eagles, but both coach Doug Pederson and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz indicated Brown's comments had nothing to do with him getting released.
"As you know, we always do what we feel is in the best interest of the football team," Pederson said Wednesday. "Jim alluded to the fact that we need a little more production out of that group (linebackers), and so we made a change. Obviously, we're based on performance."
Brown, 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, had started every game alongside Nigel Bradham. He made five tackles against the Vikings that increased his season total to 27, tied for fourth on the team behind safeties Malcolm Jenkins (42), Rodney McLeod (39) and Andrew Sendejo (28).
He had played in 68% of the team's defensive snaps, including 82% (58 of 71) against Minnesota.
The Eagles will actually be missing both starters against Dallas on Sunday. In addition to Brown, Bradham will be out after suffering an ankle injury against the Vikings.
That leaves Gerry, Grugier-Hill and rookie T.J. Edwards to fill in.
"(Grugier-Hill) had a little experience last year, so it will be good to get him back," Schwartz said Tuesday. "And all (Edwards) has done when we put him in the game is make plays that have come to him. He has been physical, he has been a sure tackler, and he has been assignment sound. Those are all three good things to be said about a linebacker."
Grugier-Hill got hurt during the Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field in early August and missed the first three regular-season games. He played a season-high 35 snaps against the Vikings with a fumble recovery and is destined for a bigger role similar to what he played last season.
The 6-2, 230-pounder started 10 games in 2018 and had 34 tackles and an interception.
"It's my job to always be ready to answer the bell," Grugier-Hill said.
Edwards, a former standout at the University of Wisconsin, was one of only two rookie free agents to make the regular-season roster, along with center Nate Herbig.
The 6-2, 240-pounder played primarily on special teams but has gotten more action on defense in recent weeks. He played a season-high 10 snaps against the Vikings.
"I'm light years ahead from where I was at the start of training camp in terms of knowing the defense," Edwards said Wednesday. "I feel really comfortable out there with what's going on."
Injury report: Bradham, wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck), tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) did not practice Thursday. Cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) was limited.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.