Whether the Philadelphia Eagles win or lose at Buffalo on Sunday, general manager Howie Roseman still has to make some moves if they want to save their season.
The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday. It's incumbent upon Roseman to make a deal or two.
A wide receiver such as New York Jets speedster Ronny Anderson or Cincinnati's A.J. Green would make sense. Maybe Roseman could convince his buddy Joe Douglas at the Jets to ship Anderson and defensive tackle Leonard Williams to Philly in a package deal.
Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson likely would cost too much, but Denver's Chris Harris is an ideal fit for the secondary.
At the risk of causing a yet another distraction, there's one more call worth making.
Roseman should contact the Jacksonville Jaguars about Nick Foles.
Given the Jaguars' financial investment in him — Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal that included $50.1 million guaranteed — he'll almost certainly be back as their starter once he comes off the injured list Nov. 17.
Foles practiced on a limited basis this past week after breaking his left collarbone while throwing a touchdown pass in the Jaguars' season opener against Kansas City.
"I think this is just week one back, so we're going to take it back very slowly," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told Jacksonville.com. "I think that I'll probably be looking at it moreso as we get closer to see where he is, and I think there will be a lot of communication on how you feel and what’s going on."
But what if rookie Gardiner Minshew gets on a roll?
Minshew Mania is alive and well in Duval County. He's already so popular the team included fake Fu Manchu mustaches in a recent ticket package. If the Jaguars beat the Jets and Houston Texans to get to 5-4, it might be tough for Marrone to go back to Foles when he's eligible to return.
"I think we're pretty good at quarterback if nothing else, you know?" Minshew told Jacksonville.com. "We love working together, and it's just going to be a lot of fun."
Foles went to Jacksonville to be the starter. If he's a backup, I'd bet he'd much rather ride the bench in Philly.
And there's no getting around the impact he had on the Eagles the last two years as both a coffee barista and quarterback.
Carson Wentz is not playing poorly this season, but he has also failed to recapture the magic that made him an MVP candidate in 2017.
Granted, his receivers haven't helped. They have dropped a league-high 11 passes, according to STATS.
The most important statistic, however, remains wins and losses.
"I think that is our job," Wentz said Wednesday. "In this league, we are striving to win every week, and as quarterback that is how you should be judged for sure."
Wentz is 26-21 (55.31) since arriving as the No. 2 overall pick in 2016. He ranks 14th in winning percentage among active quarterbacks who have started at least 20 games. New England legend Tom Brady is first at 214-60 (78%), followed by Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes at 18-6 (75%).
Foles is 10th at 26-19 (57.7).
Even more telling is his record in playoff games.
Foles was 4-2 with the Eagles. Wentz is 0-0.
One aspect that can't be measured is their impact on their teammates. Wentz has been the subject of a few stories/reports in the last two years in which anonymous teammates have questioned his leadership.
No one questioned Foles' ability to lead. His performances weren't always the best, but the end results were usually victories.
Especially when it counted most, like in Super Bowl LII.
Offer the Jaguars a third-round draft pick and their choice of backup quarterbacks Josh McCown or Nate Sudfeld. Heck, even toss in an offensive lineman if that would get the deal done.
There's still time for the Eagles to turn their season around.
The playoffs are only a phone call away.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press' print editions and Tuesdays and Saturdays online.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.