The Philadelphia Eagles signed Elijah Holyfield to the active roster after placing Daeshon Hall on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, went undrafted out of the University of Georgia in April. He spent the regular season on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad before becoming a free agent this week, when the team chose not to sign him to a reserve future contract.

The Eagles' running-back situation is in flux heading into their NFC wild-card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:40 p.m., Sunday. Miles Sanders left Sunday's win against the New York Giants with an ankle injury and did not return. Jordan Howard, in his first game back since suffering a shoulder stinger against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3, played just one snap, which was negated by a penalty.

If Howard isn't fully healthy and Sanders can't go, the team would have Boston Scott and Holyfield available in the backfield.

Holyfield rushed for 1,018 yards in his junior year at Georgia before declaring for the NFL draft. The 5-foot-10, 217-pound back's draft stock took a massive hit when he ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. He followed that up with a 4.81 at Georgia's Pro Day.

Hall, a reserve defensive end, tore his ACL on the final play of the Giants game. The 24-year-old made the 53-man roster after having an impressive preseason, but he played sparingly all season.

