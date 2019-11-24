PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' offense got off to a slow start against Seattle Sunday.
Quarterback Carson Wentz lost a fumble and threw an interception in the first half, which ended with the Seattle leading 10-3 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Fans booed the team on its way to the locker room at halftime.
The Eagles were missing wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery, running back Jordan Howard and tackle Lane Johnson, then right guard Brandon Brooks left the game in the first quarter with an illness.
The Eagles led 3-0 on place-kicker Jake Elliott's 28-yard field goal. The Seahawks used a trick play to take the lead when quarterback Russell Wilson caught a lateral from running back Chris Carson and threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik Turner. Seattle place-kicker Jason Myers added a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Seahawks lost a chance to add to their lead when rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf dropped a pass from Wilson in the end zone near the end of the half.
Wentz was 10-for-16 for 62 yards in the first half. Four of the completions went wide receiver Greg Ward Jr., who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. He was also sacked four times in the first half.
The Eagles' defense registered four sacks against Wilson in the first half
