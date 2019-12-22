Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles stayed alive for a division title Sunday.
They took over first place in the NFC East with a 17-9 victory over Dallas, putting them in position to make the playoffs for a third straight season.
The Eagles (8-7) can clinch the division with either a win over the New York Giants (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in next week’s regular-season finale or a loss by Dallas (7-8) against Washington (3-12). A loss by the Eagles and a win by the Cowboys would give Dallas the NFC East crown by virtue of a better record against division opponents.
The NFC East champion will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming playoffs and will play host to the No. 5 seed in the wild-card round the first weekend in January.
“This was a big win, but we’re not finished, yet,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “We have another game left (in the regular season) and the team understands that. We’re going to enjoy (the Christmas holidays), but at the same time, we know we have unfinished business.”
It marked the Eagles’ third straight victory after an embarrassing loss at Miami on Dec. 1.
They beat the Giants 23-17 in overtime Dec. 9, then followed up with a 37-27 win at Washington last week.
“We’ve been in playoff mode ever since that Giants game,” Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills said.
The Eagles, who had lost four in a row to Dallas, helped their cause with a solid performance against the Cowboys before a roaring crowd at the Linc.
Their defense was the difference. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, safety Malcolm Jenkins and company held the Cowboys without a touchdown, allowing only three field goals by place-kicker Kai Forbath.
Dallas made a last-minute bid for a rally, moving to the Eagles’ 21-yard line.
On fourth-and-8 from the 23, however, Eagles backup cornerback Sidney Jones broke up a Dak Prescott pass toward wide receiver Michael Gallup in the end zone with one minute, 15 seconds left in regulation, sending the fans into a frenzy.
They were especially effective in containing Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott, who had rushed for over 100 yards in four straight games against them, gained 47 yards on 13 carries (3.6 yards per carry) and had a long gain of 10 yards.
Prescott, who was limited in practice during the week with a right shoulder injury, completed 25 of 44 passes for 265 yards.
“Hats off to the defense,” Pederson said. “They took this game personally after what happened last time we played them (a 37-10 Dallas win in October). It was a pride thing with them.”
The Eagles took control of the game late the third quarter, when running back Miles Sanders scored on a 1-yard run for a 17-6 lead with six seconds left in the period. Wide receiver Greg Ward supplied the big play of the drive, hauling in a deep sideline pass from quarterback Carson Wentz for a 38-yard gain.
Wentz completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles’ defense came up with a key play earlier in the quarter. Dallas took the opening kickoff of the second half and moved to the Eagles’ 26-yard line. Cox, who had left the game a few seconds earlier, returned just in time to knock the ball loose from Cowboys rookie running back Tony Pollard and Jenkins recovered it.
Sanders salted the game away in the final minute, breaking loose for a 39-yard gain. Instead of scoring, however, he slid to the turf to take more time off the clock in a scene reminiscent of Brian Westbrook in 2007 at Dallas.
“Everyone was yelling at me to score, but I was just glad to get the ‘W,’” Sanders said. “That was the most important thing.”
After the game, Christmas music blared over the loudspeakers in the hallways leading to the locker room.
Center Jason Kelce donned an Eagles Santa hat.
All that was missing was someone yelling, “Merry Christmas, Philadelphia,” like quarterback Jeff Garcia did after beating the Cowboys in 2006.
“When this team has their backs against the wall, they come out swinging and fighting,” Pederson said. “Whatever it takes.”
