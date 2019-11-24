Eagles' best number: 6 (sacks by defense)
Eagles' worst number: 5 (turnovers by Eagles offense)
You had to be there:
Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills finished his pregame warmups by playing catch with Eagles fans standing behind the end zone.
Three stars
1. Seahawks running back Rashad Penny (124 yards on 11 carries, TD)
2. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (two sacks)
3. Seahawks defensive end Ziggy Ansah (1.5 sacks)
Turning point
For all of their troubles, the Eagles still had a chance to get back into contention when the Seahawks fumbled in their own territory in the fourth quarter. Fans streamed toward the exits after wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside dropped Carson Wentz's fourth-and-2 pass.
Eagles' best play
Safety Rodney McLeod grabbed an interception in the third quarter. It was Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's third interception of the season vs. 25 touchdown passes.
Eagles' worst play
Several plays are strong contenders, but we'll go with Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny breaking into the clear on a fourth-quarter running play and stiff-armed Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby to the turf at the Eagles' 15-yard line en route to the end zone.
Did you notice?
Running back Jay Ajayi gained 6 yards on his first carry of the season in the first quarter. ... Wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. gained 9 yards on his first career NFL reception on the same series. ... Ward also served as the Eagles' punt returner. ... Right guard Brandon Brooks left the game with an "illness" in the first quarter. Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced him. ... Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks had a tackle for the Seahawks in the second quarter. ... Fans booed the Eagles on their way to the locker room at halftime. ... Right tackle Andre Dillard was benched at halftime. Matt Pryor took over at right guard and Vaitai moved to right tackle. ... Carson Wentz left the field at the end of the third quarter but returned for the next series.
Parting shots
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham: "I believe in this team, and I believe in these next five games. They're all winnable."
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: "This was a terrific win for us. Flying across the country, playing in the morning, we're there. We know how to get it done."
