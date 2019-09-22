PHILADELPHIA — Untimely penalties, costly turnovers and other assorted mistakes doomed the Eagles to a second straight loss Sunday.
Detroit capitalized on Philadelphia's miscues and also came up with a few big plays during a 27-24 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.
"We played two teams today: Ourselves and the Lions," Eagles tackle Lane Johnson said. "And we lost both games."
It's much too early in the season to panic, but the Eagles have placed themselves in a tenuous position. At 1-2, they already trail Dallas (3-0) by two games in the NFC East.
And they have little time to recover. The Eagles return to action Thursday night at Green Bay's Lambeau Field.
"This is not a defining moment in our season at all," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "I have a lot of confidence and trust in our players. We just have to keep battling and fighting. But we do need to fix some things."
The Eagles lost two fumbles, committed three offensive pass interference penalties, allowed a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and had zero sacks.
Yet, they still had a chance to at least force overtime at the end.
Trailing by three points, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins stormed into the Lions' backfield and blocked Matt Prater's 46-yard field goal attempt with 1 minute, 39 seconds left in regulation. Cornerback Rasul Douglas scooped up the ball and was tackled inside the Lions' 25-yard line, only to see them backed up to the 50 when Jenkins was called for a block in the back.
"We set (the block) up the whole day," Jenkins said. "Once (Eagles special teams coordinator Dave Fipp) gave the rush call right there at the end, there was a little bit of space and we were able to get through the gap. I didn't know I had been called for a penalty until I saw our offense at the 50."
Boos turned to cheers as fans sensed another game-winning rally.
The Linc got even louder when quarterback Carson Wentz seemingly hit running back Darren Sproles for a 25-yard gain on fourth down against Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson, but Sproles was called for offensive pass interference.
That ended the comeback.
"All I can say is we were both going for the ball," Sproles said.
That was the latest in a game-long series of mistakes for the Eagles.
The Eagles' 3-0 lead early in the game, courtesy of place-kicker Jake Elliott's 25-yard field goal, lasted only 14 seconds. That's how long it took Lions (2-0-1) returner Jamal Agnew to take the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to the opposite end zone.
It was the first kickoff returned for a TD against the Eagles since Dec. 8, 2013, when Detroit's Jeremy Ross had a 98-yarder in a snowstorm at the Linc.
More errors followed.
Rookie running back Miles Sanders fumbled twice on the same series in the second quarter and was briefly benched. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor lost a fumble. A number of on-the-mark passes from Wentz were dropped, including a potential TD toss to tight end Dallas Goedert, who didn't have a defender within 10 yards of him when the ball bounced off his hands in the end zone.
The defense also had some letdowns. The front four was held without a sack and has just one in the first three games.
Wentz, who made a touchdown-saving stop on a fumble return, and punter Cameron Johnston had more tackles than Pro Bowler defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
"I can't be disappointed in myself," Cox said. "Because at the end of the day, I'm out there giving everything I have. I just try to do my job and be as disruptive as I can be."
The Eagles don't have much time to sulk.
A quick trip to Green Bay looms in just four days. Whatever is wrong, they have to fix it in a hurry.
"The faster we are able to move onto something else, the better," Jenkins said. "We don't have time to sit here and wallow in our sorrows or feel bad for ourselves or make excuses. Onto the next game."
