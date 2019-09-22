Eagles defensive coach Jim Schwartz set to face Lions again

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

 Duane Burleson

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles fell to 1-2 for the first time in coach Doug Pederson's four-year tenure with a 27-24 loss to Detroit Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles had a chance to at least force overtime when safety Malcolm Jenkins blocked a field goal attempt to give them possession at midfield, but the Eagles were unable to capitalize.

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Nelson Agholor, but the rest of the offense was inconsistent, committing three fumbles and being called for three offensive pass interference penalties.

Detroit's Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD for the Lions.

Detroit's Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD for the Lions.

Agnew's kickoff return for a TD was the first against the Eagles since Detroit's Jeremy Ross brought one back 98 yards on Dec. 8, 2013, otherwise known as the "Snow Game."

The Eagles (1-2) return to action Thursday night at Green Bay.

